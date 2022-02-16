Datalign Advisory to Provide Partner-focused Transparency for Users to Connect With Financial Advisors

Data-driven platform launches from Cambridge-based incubator Cogo Labs

Cogo Labs - the Cambridge-based incubator that has launched successful Internet companies such as EverQuote (EVER), CourseAdvisor and Autotegrity - announced the launch of a new Registered Investment Advisor referral company, Datalign Advisory. Datalign specializes in connecting prospective clients with vetted advisors, based on their unique financial situation. Their broad network of publisher partners allows them to reach high-intent prospects across a range of demographics with a free tool that collects and organizes information about a client's current financial situation, needs and goals.​

"Selecting a financial advisor is a big decision; not exactly one that should be sourced on Yelp," said Andrew Johnson, Datalign Advisory Co-Founder and COO. "With over 50k IARs in the country, it's a daunting task. It isn't just about finding a reputable advisor who knows the industry, it's about finding someone whose expertise complements a client's. We make this process easier and more efficient for clients and advisors alike."​

RIAs that are approved to join Datalign Advisory's platform enjoy several benefits not found in other referral services. There is no minimum spend or long-term contract and prospective clients are matched to a single advisor. In addition to finding new clients based on location and investable assets, firms are matched with prospects based on income, required services, time to retirement or even previous experience with financial advisers. Datalign Advisory is registered with the SEC as an RIA and is committed to matching clients with the best possible advisor.​

"Often, advisor referral services create an unpleasant experience for both sides. When leads are generated based solely on the size of a portfolio, advisors end up with prospects who aren't a good fit, and individuals end up getting hounded by multiple firms." said Rob Fisher, Datalign Advisory President. "Datalign's prioritization of connecting people with the right financial advice means advisors spend less time chasing the wrong prospects."​

About Datalign Advisory:

Datalign is a technology platform connecting publishers with a demand network of investment advisers. Datalign partners with premium publishers to help financial advisers reach in-market prospects with unprecedented granularity. A Cambridge, MA based company, Datalign Advisory is backed by Link Ventures and incubated from Cogo Labs.

