PharmaEssentia Expands U.S. Leadership with Anjana Pursnani, Head of People and Jason Mitch, Head of Market Access

Functional experts strengthen leadership team to accelerate near-term US ambition
PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx:6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, announced the appointment of two executives to the company's US leadership team: Anjana Pursnani as SVP and Head of People, and Jason Mitch, who is newly promoted to VP of Market Access.
"Following our first FDA approval late in 2021, PharmaEssentia has ambitious strategic growth plans, and it is essential we build a robust leadership team to support this forward-looking vision," said Meredith Manning, General Manager of the U.S. subsidiary. "We are delighted with the appointment of these two leaders, who each bring differentiated skillsets and proven track records to help us pursue our goals and build a best-in-industry organization."
Ms. Pursnani is a business and organizational development leader with over 25 years of experience across pharmaceutical, consumer and financial industries. Most recently, Anjana ran a global Executive Coaching and Organizational Effectiveness firm, where she partnered with senior leaders and organizations to create sustainable growth and change. Prior to this, Anjana held a 20-year tenure as a high-performance marketing professional in the pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods industries. She holds an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth in New Hampshire and a BA in Economics from Rutgers University in New Jersey.
"PharmaEssentia is at a pivotal point of growth and I am excited to join the team in a full-time role to help the organization realize its vision by expanding and growing its already incredible talent base," said Ms. Pursnani.
Mr. Mitch joined the company in March 2021. He is a veteran professional with more than 20 years of experience in biopharmaceutical companies focusing primarily on patient and market access. Prior to his tenure at PharmaEssentia, he supported access and reimbursement for Fergene, and previously developed his expertise through roles of increasing leadership during his tenure at Actelion. Mr. Mitch received a Master of Family Therapy from Hahnemann University and a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University.
"The launch period is such an exciting time to activate best practices in facilitating seamless access for patients with polycythemia vera. I've enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of the PharmaEssentia organization and look forward to shaping our efforts in the MPN community this year," added Mr. Mitch.
About PharmaEssentia
PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx: 6446), based in Taipei, Taiwan, is a rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, the company aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology and oncology, with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today the company is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung. For more information, visit our website or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
