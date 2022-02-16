Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update

Live Call/Webcast on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 5 pm ET

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. PINKPYNKF (FSE:4PC) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, announced that the Company will issue a news release providing a corporate update followed by a conference call and webcast to be hosted by Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer, at 5 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday February 23, 2022.

Conference Call:

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-0789 or (201) 689-8562 for international callers and provide conference ID number 13727220.

Webcast:

A listen-only audio webcast will be broadcast live on the Investors section of the Perimeter website.

Replay:

The webcast will be archived on the Investors section of the Perimeter website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available for 14 days following the event by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and referencing conference ID 3727220.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI PINK PYNKF (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company that is driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring the company's dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists use Perimeter's imaging technology and AI in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005438/en/