Fluence Launches SPYDR 2h, Enabling Commercial Cannabis Cultivators to Produce Higher Crop Yields

Fluence's SYPDR 2h offers greater light intensity, efficiency and a 24% increase in PPF
Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, launched its high-intensity fixture SPYDR 2h. The latest addition to Fluence's SPYDR series, the high-output solution produces a photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) of 2,100 μmol/s, a 24% increase over previous fixtures.
Fluence designed the cutting-edge SPYDR 2h solution for indoor, multi-tier commercial cannabis cultivators aiming to optimize their growing environments, achieve greater crop yields and grow higher quality crops. The fixture offers high-intensity lighting, precise uniformity, increased efficiencies and features Fluence's PhysioSpec™ BROAD R4 indoor white spectrum with efficacy of 2.6 μmol/J at 277V AC. In typical multi-tier rack systems, photosynthetic photon flux density (PPFD) levels of up to 1,500 μmol/m2/s can be achieved. The multi-tier luminaires are also easy to mount for a quick and flexible installation.
"High-intensity lighting is top-of-mind for commercial cannabis operations seeking to increase crop yields," said Jordon Musser, chief product officer for Fluence. "We're proud to provide growers the next generation in our SPYDR series—a higher-performing lighting solution—to boost their cultivation goals as they revolutionize operations through advanced cultivation strategies."
Fluence's fixtures are backed by science: The company's multiyear global cannabis research trials demonstrate higher lighting intensities maximize crop yields. SYPDR 2h's capability to increase PPF by more than 20% not only affords growers the opportunity to improve crop yield, but to also hone plant production to achieve specific traits such as higher THC percentages and more potent terpene profiles.
"Fluence is excited to introduce SPYDR 2h to cannabis cultivators throughout the world," said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. "As more states and countries introduce cannabis legislation—and the industry's existing leaders evolve their cultivation environments—Fluence's high-intensity LED technology offers cannabis customers uniformity and greater control within their facilities. We support cultivators every step of the way in implementing new solutions like SPYDR 2h to help them grow smarter, resulting in higher yields and better-quality cannabis crops."
For more information about SPYDR 2h and Fluence's extended portfolio of LED solutions, visit www.fluence.science.
About Fluence by OSRAM
Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world's top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit https://fluence.science.
