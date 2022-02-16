Qualtrics Announces Discover, Defining the Next Generation of Experience Management

New set of products helps organizations listen to, analyze and act on everything that customers and employees are saying to deliver personalized experiences and build deeper relationships at scale

Omnichannel conversational analytics extends the power of Qualtrics to understand the emotion, intensity and effort behind every customer and employee experience

Qualtrics XM, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced XM Discover, a new set of products that help companies tune into conversations that are already happening to build a richer understanding of what customers and employees want and expect. With this addition, organizations can use Qualtrics to gather experience data from any structured and unstructured source, analyze it with sophisticated AI and machine learning, and take action to deliver better customer, employee, brand and product experiences.

The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is the gold standard for engaging with customers and employees, making it simple and scalable for companies to ask people how they feel about their experiences, analyze the data with sophisticated analytics and take action on their direct feedback—whether through surveys or other places people share their experiences. Now with Discover, which includes technology from Qualtrics' 2021 acquisition of Clarabridge, companies can bring in feedback from structured sources as well as unstructured sources including support conversations, chat, social media posts and review sites onto a single platform.

The volume of unstructured data in the world is growing rapidly. More than 80% of an organization's data is unstructured, according to IDC, yet only 18% of companies are able to take advantage of it. As people increasingly share their feedback in different ways—and oftentimes indirectly—organizations that are able to harness all of the feedback and act on it will have a competitive advantage.

"Listening, understanding and taking action is the foundation of meaningful relationships. As the world has changed, organizations need to understand their customers and employees on a more personal level by having a 360-degree view of their feedback," said Fabrice Martin, chief product officer for Qualtrics Discover. "With Discover, Qualtrics is defining the next generation of experience management, where organizations can empathize more deeply with their customers and employees to design incredible products, services and even new ways of working."

Accelerate experience transformation efforts with QualtricsXM Discover

Discover includes five products to help companies close experience gaps and identify hidden growth opportunities from unstructured feedback that customers and employees are sharing:

Discover for CustomerXM™ surfaces insights and patterns hidden within millions of voice and text conversations to help companies understand why customers are reaching out and how they feel about their experiences. These timely insights enable customer experience teams and contact centers to deliver more personalized customer experiences immediately and over time, at scale.

surfaces insights and patterns hidden within millions of voice and text conversations to help companies understand why customers are reaching out and how they feel about their experiences. These timely insights enable customer experience teams and contact centers to deliver more personalized customer experiences immediately and over time, at scale. Discover for EmployeeXM™ identifies trending topics and shifts in employee sentiment expressed in public or internal company forums, such as an employee intranet or other digital workplace tools, helping employers understand what matters most to their people and improve the overall employee experience, including engagement and retention.

identifies trending topics and shifts in employee sentiment expressed in public or internal company forums, such as an employee intranet or other digital workplace tools, helping employers understand what matters most to their people and improve the overall employee experience, including engagement and retention. Discover for BrandXM™ keeps a constant pulse on consumer sentiment in social and other channels to give organizations real-time insights into their brand health, perceptions of their competitors' brands and overall market landscape.

keeps a constant pulse on consumer sentiment in social and other channels to give organizations real-time insights into their brand health, perceptions of their competitors' brands and overall market landscape. Discover for ProductXM™ analyzes customer feedback from sources such as online reviews and support conversations to identify product gaps, surface competitive intelligence and anticipate what customers want to see next.

analyzes customer feedback from sources such as online reviews and support conversations to identify product gaps, surface competitive intelligence and anticipate what customers want to see next. Discover for DesignXM™ gives organizations an "always-on" market research program to help them continuously design new products and experiences.

Recognize the underlying cause behind any feedback, from any source

Knowing what people are saying is just one part of understanding customer or employee feedback; organizations also need to solve the root of any issues. Discover extends Qualtrics' AI and machine learning capabilities, analyzing conversations in 23 languages and consisting of more than 150 out-of-the-box models tuned into the nuanced terminologies and discussions that happen across industries. Based on customer and employee interactions, organizations can capture, at scale:

Emotion and emotional intensity – Discern across a spectrum of 50+ emotions how a customer or employee felt during an interaction.

Discern across a spectrum of 50+ emotions how a customer or employee felt during an interaction. Intent – Identify what the customer or employee was trying to accomplish.

Identify what the customer or employee was trying to accomplish. Effort – Understand how much difficulty a customer or employee encountered at any step of their journey.

Understand how much difficulty a customer or employee encountered at any step of their journey. Empathy – Detect the presence or absence of empathy in a conversation.

Discover also enriches Experience ID, a single, unified view of the individual preferences people are sharing with an organization. Experience ID captures, and learns from, every experience a customer has with a company. Qualtrics' iQ analytics suite automatically analyzes the data and proactively surfaces trends, breakdowns or opportunities for improvement in a customer's journey. Organizations can feed these rich signals into their business, product and employee strategies and easily take action with xFlow, a low code/no-code workflow engine that allows companies to quickly act on these insights in the systems they use every day.

Availability

Discover is generally available today, already helping over 80 organizations deliver better customer, employee, product and brand experiences.

