Global Digestive Enzymes Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Biotics Research, AbbVie and Food State Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digestive enzymes market.

The global digestive enzymes market is expected to grow from $0.44 billion in 2020 to $0.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

Companies Mentioned

Garden of Life

Biotics Research Corporation

Klaire Laboratories

Abbott Nutrition

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan PLC

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Amway Corporation

Food State Inc.

Matsun Nutrition

Metagenics Inc.

Twinlab Corporation

Food State Inc.

AST Enzymes

VEMO 99 OOD

Advanced Vital Enzymes Pvt. Ltd.

Zeus Biotech Limited

Vox Nutrition Inc.

Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd.

Metagenics

XYMOGEN Inc.

Douglas Laboratories

Thorne Research

Integrative Therapeutics LLC

Pure Encapsulations

Ortho Molecular Products Inc.

Designs for Health Inc.

Master Supplements Inc.

Proteozymes

The digestive enzymes market consists of sale of digestive enzymes and related services used to ease up the digestion of food in stomach. Digestive enzymes are enzymes in the digestive system that break large molecules into smaller digestible molecules to be absorbed by the body. The digestive enzymes market commercially provides these enzymes as dietary supplements or drugs to be taken orally when the body fails to produce enough enzymes naturally for the digestion of fats, proteins and carbohydrates.

The digestive enzymes market covered in this report is segmented by enzyme type into carbohydrates, protease, lipase, other enzyme types. It is also segmented by origin into animal, fungi, microbial, plant, by application into indigestion, chronic pancreatitis, irritable bowel syndrome, other applications and by distribution channel into retail stores and online stores.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The potential side effects of digestive enzyme supplements and drugs restrain the growth of digestive enzymes market. Continuous intake of digestive enzyme increases dependency on the digestive enzymes resulting in weaker digestive system over time. The weakened digestive system leads to digestive distress, gas, nausea, bloating, decreased stomach acid and allergic reactions accompanied with diarrhoea, and vomiting. For instance, digestive enzyme bromelain causes thinning of the blood and increases the risk of excess bleeding. The thinning of the blood is the result of the anti-platelet activity caused by the drug. Thus, the side effects caused by the excess and continuous intake of digestive enzymes negatively impacts the growth of the digestive enzyme market.

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorder among different age groups drives the growth of the digestive enzymes market. Gastrointestinal disorders include disorders in the gastrointestinal tract starting from mouth, oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus caused due to lack of digestive enzymes. The gastrointestinal disorders require the digestive enzymes to be taken orally as a dietary supplement or as a drug. The increased rates of gastrointestinal disorders are linked to smoking, diet and genetics, sanitation, increased use of antibiotics and the changing environmental factors due to industrialization and urbanization.

The companies in the digestive enzymes market are investing towards developing customized digestive enzymes. These customized digestive enzymes are condition-specific enzymes to support digestion for digestive sensitive patients and may contain multiple enzymes in the same product. The companies involved in manufacturing digestive enzymes are developing customized digestive enzymes to ease the digestion of different types of food.

