Broadband Service Providers Can Prove They Deliver the Fastest Speeds to Subscribers—Greater Than 1 Gig—With New Enhancements to the CommandIQ Mobile App

Calix launches the industry's most advanced testing feature capable of validating internet speeds greater than 1 Gbps, giving broadband marketers even more ways to excite subscribers and build their brand

Calix, Inc. CALX today announced that the GigaSpire® BLAST family of systems gives broadband service providers (BSPs) the industry's first integrated test capable of reporting broadband speeds greater than 1 Gbps. Subscribers can access the enhanced feature through the CommandIQ® mobile app. Test results flow directly into Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud), ensuring that customer service representatives (CSRs) have a consistent, real-time view into subscribers' home Wi-Fi experiences. This is perfect for homes provisioned for symmetrical speeds up to 2.5 Gbps, and future testing capabilities will support results up to 10 Gbps. By leveraging these offerings in the powerful Revenue EDGE platform, BSPs can ensure subscribers see the value of their service, increase subscriber satisfaction, build their brand, and position the BSP to offer additional revenue-generating services.

More than 225 Calix BSP customers are rolling out networks capable of delivering internet speeds up to 10 Gbps, based on the Intelligent Access EDGE. As subscribers move to service plans offering ever-higher bandwidth, tools that monitor performance are essential for BSPs to keep pace. With these new enhancements to the integrated testing capabilities in Support Cloud and CommandIQ, Calix enables BSPs to differentiate and deliver greater value to subscribers. The updates deliver these benefits:

Increase subscriber satisfaction and build brand loyalty. Many big-brand competitors use complicated processes for testing speeds. Now, Calix customers can easily prove to subscribers they're getting the speed they're paying for. Subscribers can run tests directly from the Command IQ app and see results up to 2.5 Gbps. Because CSRs also see the results directly in Support Cloud, they can validate the results displayed, increasing subscriber satisfaction.



Innovate to accelerate revenue growth. Service innovation enables BSPs to counter competitive threats by exciting subscribers with premium offerings. The service transparency makes it easier for BSPs to drive revenue through upsell to higher-speed service bundles or to sign them up for additional premium services, like Arlo Secure.



Deliver the ultimate subscriber experience. To achieve 10 Gbps speeds, an increasing number of BSPs continue to build out their next-generation, multi-gigabit networks with an everyPON strategy and the Always-On Network Innovation Platform. With this foundation in place, GigaSpire BLAST systems can deliver the ultimate Wi-Fi experience with up to 10 Gbps connections to subscribers. Future enhancements to CommandIQ and Support Cloud will enable results up to 10 Gbps to be displayed.

"As we deliver higher capacity broadband plans, our subscribers' expectations around their GigaHome Experience are also on the rise," said Dan Pecarina, president of Minnesota-based Hiawatha Broadband Communications. "They want the peace of mind that they are getting exactly what they're paying for. The new capabilities that Calix has introduced in the CommandIQ mobile app make it incredibly easy for subscribers to confirm their network performance, increasing their satisfaction. This also reinforces the competitive advantage of our all-fiber network—no matter their size, other market entrants cannot deliver the consistently high performance that subscribers demand and deserve."

"One of the first things that many subscribers do upon service installation is test their bandwidth, and if the speed isn't what they signed up for, they will rightly call to complain," said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. "Now, broadband businesses and support operations can avoid all this by taking advantage of the integrated test capabilities in GigaSpire BLAST systems directly from the CommandIQ app. This enables BSPs to be transparent, increase trust, and build brand loyalty, while subscribers are satisfied that they're getting the most out of the connected home experience they are paying for."

