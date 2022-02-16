India Washing Machine Market Outlook, 2026 - Shares by Company, Region, Technology Type, Capacity, Demographics, and Sales Channel - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Washing Machine Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Consumer Durable Goods industry offers high growth potential due to low penetration of various categories in Indian market. Consumer goods that do not wear out quickly are mainly segregated into three categories i.e. White Goods, Brown Goods and Consumer Electronics.

The washing machine market is prognosticated to rake in ample amount of demand from the residential as well as commercial segment as consumer reveal a major inclination towards smarts and connected products. Many firms are reinforce their leads in the washing machine market as new players are plunge into the market and also the category witnesses a shift towards premium and big sizeable capacity products.

The Indian Washing Machine Market is expected to grow at CAGR of over 6-7% during 2021-2026

According to the report, the market in India is mainly divided into two technology types, one is semi-automatic machine and the other one is fully automatic machine (Top Load and Front Load. Nowadays washing machine comes equipped with built in heaters and smart control technology. The Fully Automatic washing machine Market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The product premiumization movement esteems front load washing machines. Top load washing machine is leading by share as the cost difference between the two is substantial.

LG, Samsung, IFB, Whirlpool, Haier and Godrej are the leading players in the washing machine industry of India. Majority of market value is churns by North region whereas East is considered as the lowest penetrated region in washing machine market. By demographics area demand for refrigerator from urban area is more than rural areas where the product is still contemplate as an elite phenomenon. Domestic players have turned their focus towards rural areas as urban markets are clearly dominated by foreign firms like LG and Samsung.

Digital technology and business, shortening replacement chain, rising spending habits, and demand in emerging markets are all hand out to increased income. The float of smart technological and innovative washing machine incorporating technology for efficient use of electricity and water, expected to have a favorable impact on demand for these goods. Introduction of smart washing machine with Wi-Fi enable has led to major increase in demand.

