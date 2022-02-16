Dun & Bradstreet Signs Strategic Agreement With Google Cloud to Drive Cloud-based Innovation

Companies focus initial phase of co-innovation around supply chain visibility, analytics and business-centric intelligence

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("Dun & Bradstreet") DNB, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, and Google Cloud, today announced a 10-year strategic agreement to leverage Google Cloud for infrastructure modernization and jointly innovate new industry-specific solutions and services to help businesses operate more efficiently.

"Today's announcement strengthens the already strong ties between our companies," said Anthony Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer for Dun & Bradstreet. "Innovation thrives in collaborative environments and we are proud to work with the team at Google Cloud to marshal the best of our data and technologies to push the boundaries of innovation and unlock opportunities to help our clients and stakeholders win in this fast-paced market."

"Through this collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet, we are helping companies of all sizes make better decisions through data-driven insights. Dun & Bradstreet's reputation for business data and delivering innovative capabilities, combined with our leading analytics, artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies, will bring new opportunities to our mutual customers," said Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, Google Cloud.

As part of the agreement, Dun & Bradstreet will accelerate its infrastructure modernization using Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider, enabling the companies to deliver next-generation solutions to meet the needs of organizations. The depth and breadth of Dun & Bradstreet's business data and insights, combined with Google Cloud's technology, will fuel the joint innovation agenda that focuses on helping customers overcome today's biggest business challenges. The companies' first innovation initiative will focus on developing solutions to solve the increasing challenge of managing supply chain risk.

To address this challenge, Dun & Bradstreet will become one of the founding data providers for Google Cloud's Supply Chain Twin solution, which is underpinned by BigQuery, Google Cloud's serverless, multicloud data warehouse, and provides supply chain virtualization for businesses. Dun & Bradstreet is a leader in helping businesses understand their supplier relationships through its near real-time supplier data set. By integrating Dun & Bradstreet's leading supply chain data with Google Cloud Supply Chain Twin, the two companies will develop new solutions that improve end-to-end supply chain visibility for customers and help uncover hidden risks in global supply chains.

In addition to focusing on supply chain visibility, the two companies will collaborate on innovative cloud-based solutions in analytics and business-centric intelligence for Dun & Bradstreet's clients and explore ways to work together on go-to-market initiatives.

"Both Dun & Bradstreet and Google Cloud bring deep domain expertise, brand leadership and a strong desire and ability to do something truly innovative for our clients," said Kevin Coop, President, North America, Dun & Bradstreet North America. "Our strategic relationship provides a source of creativity beyond both of our walls for new solutions delivered at scale and with speed by bringing together our resources, building client networks and fostering industry relationships."

"The team at Dun & Bradstreet is driven by an innovation-first mindset and we look forward to collaborating with them to bring new solutions to market for our mutual customers through Google Cloud," said Kirsten Kliphouse, President, North America, Google Cloud.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005516/en/