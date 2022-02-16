Voicemod x SmileyWorld Will Give Voice to the Original Emoticons in the Company's Second Entertainment IP Content Deal

Agreement with The Smiley Company provides the universally known emoticons with its own sonic identity in the metaverse, powered by Voicemod's real-time voice and audio capabilities

Voicemod, the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, has signed its second IP deal in collaboration with lifestyle brand The Smiley Company (www.smiley.com), for its classic library of emoticons that have become a staple of popular culture worldwide over the last half-century. The agreement provides access to SmileyWorld's vast library which will be integrated into Voicemod's interactive sound content, further immersifying Smiley's digital presence.

As the ultimate source in enabling the sound experiences of the metaverse, Voicemod builds the audio tools that make it easy for people to express themselves however they want to be heard. By incorporating SmileyWorld into its real-time voice augmentation and audio creations, Voicemod will provide the beloved emoticons with their very own sonic identity beginning with 27 key emotions which have been identified as the most expressed and communicated by humans. Produced by the best in voice and audio technology of today, users will be able for the first time to enhance their communications with sound content which will become a shorthand for expressing their inner emotions, allowing them to communicate in a way which is easy to do, and even easier to understand. Additional details on this upcoming content will soon become available on www.voicemod.com.

In making the announcement, Voicemod CEO and co-founder Jaime Bosch said, "It is a pleasure to partner with such an iconic company as Smiley through this new IP content deal. We are so excited to continue to forge a more immersive digital world in collaboration with the creators of the world's first emoticons to provide sound content from SmileyWorld, the iconic brand of self-expression for users to interact with and enjoy."

"We are thrilled to partner with such an incredibly cool leader of voice technology in amplifying Smiley's interactive presence. In collaboration with Voicemod, we are excited to bring SmileyWorld's icons to life with exciting sound content for digital users to express themselves within the ever-evolving metaverse," said Lori Heiss-Tiplady, SVP Digital, The Smiley Company.

For information on the official release date and distribution of the partnered content, as well as additional IP deal announcements, please visit https://www.voicemod.com/newsroom.

For information on how to integrate Voicemod's real-time voice changing engine directly into your applications, as well as platforms that support our technology, please visit www.voicemod.net/developers.

About Voicemod

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod's audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at www.voicemod.net.

ABOUT SMILEYWORLD

The Smiley Company helped to create a new universal language in the late '90s, launching the "Smiley Dictionary" - a list of Smileys which transformed ascii emoticons into something understandable to all. Smiley's emoticons have gone on to have an essential place in our society today, helping kids learn about themselves and their emotions (emotional intelligence). This became the starting point for how we use Smileys in technology and influenced the digital language we now use every day. Giving us a way to tell each other how we are feeling in a shorthand that is not easily expressed through traditional dialects. Smileys helped revolutionize technology, instigating a digital trend that now sees billions of them sent every day. Their legacy was a new brand made up entirely of thousands of expressive emotions, and by turning this innovation into an artform, SmileyWorld continues to create engaging products and promotions for market-leading partners that provide a unique platform for self-expression.

