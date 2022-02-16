Spintly Wins the Thread Innovation Enabler Award

- Award Affirms Leadership in Wireless Access Control Systems and Building Automation -

Spintly Inc., a leading developer of access control solutions for commercial buildings based on cloud and wireless mesh technology, today announced it has been named as the winner of the Thread Group Innovation Enabler Award.

Launched in 2015, the Thread Innovation Enabler Award recognizes early-stage companies from around the world, for their innovative approach to solving IoT challenges using the Thread protocol. The award supports the creative possibilities that smaller companies can bring to the IoT ecosystem by giving them access to the resources and network within the Thread Group.

"Start-ups can be instrumental in solving challenges plaguing connected homes and buildings. However, they often lack the funds to join consortiums and work on protocols that govern the ecosystem," said Sujata Neidig, VP of Marketing for The Thread Group and Director of Marketing i.MX Processors Software and Customer Programs for NXP Semiconductors. "We selected Spintly because the potential value its access management system could deliver to commercial real estate warrants further exploration."

Thread is a low-power wireless mesh networking protocol built on open and proven IETF and IEEE standards aimed at simplifying and standardizing IoT solutions. The Thread protocol enables direct, end-to-end, secure, and scalable connectivity between IoT devices, mobile devices, and the internet.

"Spintly now offers the world's first fully wireless mesh access control solution with Thread, Bluetooth LE, NFC and contactless technologies," said Rohin Parkar, co-founder, president and CEO of Spintly™. "We are super excited to receive this award, as Thread technology aligns tightly with our product and market vision for an end-to-end, secure, IP-based approach for access control. This award paves the path to certification for our products' compliance and interoperability with the Thread protocol, which will expand Spintly's sales pipeline. Simultaneously, we are actively collaborating within the Thread Group to develop the standard for access control." Spintly's Thread-enabled access control products will be available in 2H 2022.

ISC News estimates the access control market is approximately $70B globally evolving from wired on-premise applications to wireless cloud solutions. Capitalizing on this trend, Spintly is transforming the security industry with its fully wireless, cloud-based access management system that removes the complexity of deploying the typical hard-line access control solution. Operators of coworking spaces, corporate offices, and other commercial properties can improve their customer's experience without the cost of expensive controllers, wiring, and cabling.

About Thread Group

Formed in 2013, the non-profit Thread Group is focused on making Thread the foundation for the internet of things in homes and commercial buildings. Built on open standards, Thread is a low-power wireless networking protocol that enables direct, end-to-end, secure, and scalable connectivity between IoT devices, mobile devices, and the internet. And, because Thread is IP-based, it seamlessly integrates with many environments, apps, devices, and clouds. The Thread Group provides a rigorous certification program to ensure device interoperability and a positive user experience. Thread is backed by industry-leading companies including Amazon, Apple, Google, Lutron, Nordic Semiconductors, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM, Qualcomm, Samsung SmartThings, Siemens, Silicon Labs, Somfy, and Yale Security.

About Spintly

Based in India and the U.S., and backed by institutional venture capital firms and angel investors, Spintly's vision is to Simplify the Built World™. Using wireless mesh and cloud technologies, Spintly delivers a truly wireless, cloud-based access control platform for a seamless user experience and eliminates the cost and complexity of key cards and elaborate wiring for access control. Spintly's hassle-free and contactless user experience makes it an ideal COVID-19 solution. Target verticals include enterprises of all sizes as well as coworking spaces, multi-dwelling residential complexes, banking/financial institutions, and hospitality. Visit www.spintly.com.

