True Expands Global Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth

New roles lead strategy in APAC; strengthen client support across True's services and products; and fortify True's infrastructure to enhance employee experience

True, the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today it has brought on Chin Yee Ng as general manager, Asia-Pacific (APAC); Darci Galvin as vice president of global client services; William Che as chief information officer; and promoted Andrea Watt to chief people officer. Each leader brings subject matter expertise to help support the increasing demand from True's client base.

True experienced a record growth year in 2021, adding 399 employees to the global team and bringing the total office count to 20 worldwide. These leaders will continue that momentum by anticipating clients' needs while ensuring True's own employee base remains equipped, energized and supported during this period of hyperactivity.

"As True expands, our leadership needs evolve. Chin Yee, Darci, Will and Andrea will deliver the quality work and uphold the values True is known for as our company matures," said Joe Riggione, True co-CEO and co-founder. "Not only do they have proven track records, but they also are culturally aligned with the values of our company."

"Investing in our operational infrastructure ultimately benefits the global markets we serve," said Brad Stadler, True co-CEO and co-founder. "Whether it's through talent software products or services, these leaders will help ensure that our clients, candidates and employees have the most innovative tools and resources they need to thrive."

Chin Yee Ng, General Manager, APAC

As general manager of APAC, Chin Yee Ng will run operations for True's fastest-growing region and support teams in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore and Shanghai. Chin Yee joins True from Accenture, where she spent a decade leading companies through process and operations transformations to improve efficiency, profitability and competitive advantage. She will focus on strategically scaling the business to answer client demand for talent across the Asia-Pacific region.

Darci Galvin, Vice President of Global Client Services

Darci Galvin joins True from Spencer Stuart, where she spent 15 years helping build the Private Equity practice in various development, operational and knowledge management roles. As True's VP of global client services, she will be key to the continuous development of all True products and services. Darci will assess the efficiency and effectiveness of our businesses, provide centralized strategic account management and build lifetime client-engagement initiatives.

William Che, Chief Information Officer

As True's chief information officer, William Che will lead the continuous upscaling of True's technology infrastructure to support and anticipate the needs of the global firm: investing in people, systems and automation. He joins True from Matterport, where he drove hyper-growth and navigated big changes as head of IT.

Andrea Watt, Chief People Officer

Andrea Watt has been promoted from True's chief talent management officer to chief people officer. She will be responsible for the newly created global people and talent team, which will include human resources; talent acquisition; learning and development; culture and engagement; and diversity, equity and inclusion. Her mandate will be to create an organizational capability that cohesively addresses all aspects of the talent lifecycle: talent attraction, engagement, performance, development and career transitions.

ABOUT TRUE

True is a platform of products and services driving the intelligence behind talent management:

True Search

Global recruitment for board members, c-suite executives, VPs, directors, and other strategic talent. We focus on investment firms, their portfolio companies and public companies seeking transformative growth.

Thrive

Collaborative, real-time talent relationship management software and information services for search firms, in-house recruiters and VC/PE firms looking to make better hiring decisions.

Synthesis

A multi-layered approach to leadership assessment and development, which combines the evaluation methods of elite military units, executive coaching techniques and agile methodology principles.

True Equity

True Equity makes direct investments in high-growth companies backed by elite venture capital firms.

AboveBoard

True co-founded AboveBoard, a diversity-focused startup bringing unparalleled solutions to the critical need to bring more women and executives of color to leadership roles. With AboveBoard's two-way platform, members get unique visibility to hundreds of opportunities while companies get access to qualified candidates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005242/en/