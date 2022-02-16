Ryan Expands Leadership in Property Tax with the Acquisition of Marvin F. Poer and Company

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of Marvin F. Poer and Company ("Poer"), the second-largest property tax consulting firm in the United States. Poer provides a full suite of property tax services for real, personal, and complex property clients.

"The combination of the two largest and most prominent property tax practices in the United States cements Ryan as the leader in property tax consulting services across the country," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "Clients of both firms will benefit from the deep expertise, expanded market coverage, and cutting-edge technology of the combined business. Ryan is now even more well-positioned to continue our mission of becoming the number-one global brand in tax."

Founded in 1964, Poer is a pioneer in the industry and the oldest continuously operating property tax consulting firm in the United States. The acquisition of Poer adds 186 team members and 12 locations to Ryan's existing Property Tax practice, providing more national coverage in jurisdictions throughout the country. Additionally, Poer's existing clients will now have access to Ryan's value-added services and tax-saving strategies across more than 50 global tax disciplines.

"We have had interest from other suitors over the years, but after meeting with Brint and the leadership team at Ryan, it was an easy decision to join forces," said Poer Chairman and CEO David Poer. "In addition to the synergies within our respective property tax practices, Ryan and Poer share the same values of focusing on our people and providing best-in-class client service. It is clear to me that Ryan can help our business, people, and clients grow and thrive. This is the right place and right time to take this next step in our evolution and build on the legacy my father created nearly 60 years ago."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

