ARCOS Names Odus Wittenburg as Its Next CEO, Succeeding Bruce Duff

ARCOS® LLC, the market leader for utility and critical infrastructure resource-management solutions, has named Odus "Boogie" Wittenburg – a veteran at building and leading fast-growing, innovative publicly traded and private technology firms – as the company's CEO effective immediately. Wittenburg succeeds Bruce Duff who, after 10 years as CEO of ARCOS and 40 years in the software industry, has announced his retirement. Duff will take on a strategic advisory role, supporting Wittenburg and the executive team through this transition.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005252/en/
ARCOS CEO Bruce Duff retired on Feb. 16 and is succeeded by Odus "Boogie" Wittenburg. (Photo: Business Wire)
Under Duff's leadership, the company has thrived – including during the pandemic – by growing its employee base, expanding the number of customers served, meaningfully increasing revenue and innovating across ARCOS' software solutions.
In 2021, Inc. magazine named ARCOS to the Inc. 5000 for the seventh time. Over the past year, ARCOS has laid the groundwork for continued growth by increasing headcount across all its teams. Through this transition, Wittenburg looks to continue the company's strong revenue growth by investing in ARCOS' leading technology platform and supporting customer needs.
Wittenburg takes the helm of ARCOS after an esteemed career leading and expanding a number of enterprise software and technology companies. Most recently, he was chief operating officer for Bold Commerce, an e-commerce technology company serving 90,000 brands. Before Bold, he was chief commercial officer for Anaconda, a provider of open-source data science software. Wittenburg also served as president and executive vice president of Customer Experience for publicly traded financial services software company Q2 Holdings, Inc., a maker of digital banking and lending solutions. Prior to Q2, Wittenburg spent 10 years at Rackspace Hosting, leading the managed cloud computing company's Americas business unit. Wittenburg earned a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University, and his MBA from Harvard Business School.
"Over the past 10 years, Bruce has helped transform ARCOS into the high-quality business it is today. I thank him for his leadership as we continue on our growth trajectory," said Wittenburg. "I am excited for this next chapter and privileged to help carry on ARCOS' mission of solving the toughest resource management challenges for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries."
"Boogie has experience leading companies and mastering technology, including mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions," added Duff. "While he's technically minded, he's approachable and likes to know the story and people behind the numbers. He's a great fit for this role technically, operationally, financially, and culturally; I have no doubt he'll take ARCOS to the next level with the continued support of our investors Vista Equity Partners."
In March 2021, Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, made a majority investment in ARCOS to help continue the innovation of its products and develop its suite of offerings.
About ARCOS LLC
ARCOS is a leader in delivering SaaS solutions for managing resources, ensuring accurate, compliant shift scheduling and automatic planning for all types of events. The ARCOS solution reports on the up-to-the-minute location and status of equipment and crews via mobile technology for utilities and other critical infrastructure like airlines, manufacturers and industrial facilities. The ARCOS resource management platform helps organizations save time and money, while improving customer satisfaction and the efficiency, safety and accuracy of operations. Learn about ARCOS resource management software at http://www.arcos-inc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005252/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.