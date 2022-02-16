ARCOS Names Odus Wittenburg as Its Next CEO, Succeeding Bruce Duff

ARCOS® LLC, the market leader for utility and critical infrastructure resource-management solutions, has named Odus "Boogie" Wittenburg – a veteran at building and leading fast-growing, innovative publicly traded and private technology firms – as the company's CEO effective immediately. Wittenburg succeeds Bruce Duff who, after 10 years as CEO of ARCOS and 40 years in the software industry, has announced his retirement. Duff will take on a strategic advisory role, supporting Wittenburg and the executive team through this transition.

Under Duff's leadership, the company has thrived – including during the pandemic – by growing its employee base, expanding the number of customers served, meaningfully increasing revenue and innovating across ARCOS' software solutions.

In 2021, Inc. magazine named ARCOS to the Inc. 5000 for the seventh time. Over the past year, ARCOS has laid the groundwork for continued growth by increasing headcount across all its teams. Through this transition, Wittenburg looks to continue the company's strong revenue growth by investing in ARCOS' leading technology platform and supporting customer needs.

Wittenburg takes the helm of ARCOS after an esteemed career leading and expanding a number of enterprise software and technology companies. Most recently, he was chief operating officer for Bold Commerce, an e-commerce technology company serving 90,000 brands. Before Bold, he was chief commercial officer for Anaconda, a provider of open-source data science software. Wittenburg also served as president and executive vice president of Customer Experience for publicly traded financial services software company Q2 Holdings, Inc., a maker of digital banking and lending solutions. Prior to Q2, Wittenburg spent 10 years at Rackspace Hosting, leading the managed cloud computing company's Americas business unit. Wittenburg earned a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University, and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Over the past 10 years, Bruce has helped transform ARCOS into the high-quality business it is today. I thank him for his leadership as we continue on our growth trajectory," said Wittenburg. "I am excited for this next chapter and privileged to help carry on ARCOS' mission of solving the toughest resource management challenges for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries."

"Boogie has experience leading companies and mastering technology, including mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions," added Duff. "While he's technically minded, he's approachable and likes to know the story and people behind the numbers. He's a great fit for this role technically, operationally, financially, and culturally; I have no doubt he'll take ARCOS to the next level with the continued support of our investors Vista Equity Partners."

In March 2021, Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, made a majority investment in ARCOS to help continue the innovation of its products and develop its suite of offerings.

About ARCOS LLC

ARCOS is a leader in delivering SaaS solutions for managing resources, ensuring accurate, compliant shift scheduling and automatic planning for all types of events. The ARCOS solution reports on the up-to-the-minute location and status of equipment and crews via mobile technology for utilities and other critical infrastructure like airlines, manufacturers and industrial facilities. The ARCOS resource management platform helps organizations save time and money, while improving customer satisfaction and the efficiency, safety and accuracy of operations. Learn about ARCOS resource management software at http://www.arcos-inc.com.

