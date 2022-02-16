Conservation Law Foundation Partners With Boston Common Asset Management on Values- and Mission-Aligned Investment Strategy

100% of Conservation Law Foundation's Invested Funds to be Managed by Boston Common Asset Management
Conservation Law Foundation ("CLF"), a nonprofit, member-supported organization working to solve the most significant environmental challenges facing New England, and Boston Common Asset Management, LLC ("Boston Common"), an independent, partner-owned global equity manager dedicated to integrated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact investing, today announced a partnership designed to fully align CLF's invested funds with the organization's mission and values by entrusting Boston Common to manage its entire endowment.
"CLF is committed to living our mission with everything we do," said Bradley Campbell, President of CLF. "That's why it's so important that our investment portfolio reflects our commitment to a sustainable future. We're proud to partner with Boston Common to achieve that goal."
Reflecting the missions of both organizations to create positive impact on people and planet, CLF and Boston Common will actively engage companies in which they are invested using various avenues including dialogue and proxy voting.
"We are proud to partner with CLF, a New England-based organization we've long admired for their commitment to creating comprehensive long-term solutions to environmental and community challenges," said Allyson McDonald, CEO, Boston Common. "As active ESG investors, we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with mission-driven organizations aligning their investments with their values. While Boston Common's investment strategies are global, our work begins locally in our communities. Together with CLF, we look forward to continuing to activate capital and shareowner voice to facilitate the transition to a more sustainable and inclusive economy."
CLF's selection criteria were designed to identify an asset manager that could achieve their investment objectives and incorporate environmental, social, and governance factors as core components of the investment decision-making and risk management processes.
About Conservation Law Foundation
Conservation Law Foundation protects New England's environment for the benefit of all people. We use the law, science, and the market to create solutions that preserve natural resources, build healthy communities, and sustain a vibrant regional economy. CLF's approach to environmental advocacy is distinguished by our close involvement with local communities; our ability to design and implement effective strategies; and our capacity for developing innovative and economically sound solutions to our region's most critical environmental challenges. Learn more at www.clf.org.
About Boston Common
Boston Common Asset Management (BCAM) is a diverse, women-led, sustainable investor and innovator dedicated to the pursuit of financial return and social change. An active, global equity ESG investment manager and a leader in impactful shareowner engagement since its founding in 2003, BCAM is majority women- and employee-owned. BCAM is headquartered in Boston, with offices in San Francisco. The company's investment strategies totaled $6.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit bostoncommonasset.com.
