StratusIQ Goes Beyond Gigabit with ADTRAN in Colorado Springs

Robust, scalable, symmetrical services enable community to leverage the economic benefits that better broadband delivers

ADTRAN®, Inc., ADTN, the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced that StratusIQ, an internet service provider (ISP) in Colorado Springs, Colo., has selected the ADTRAN 10G fiber access platform with Combo PON technology to offer more competitive broadband services, increase revenue and future-proof its network. The innovative ISP is leveraging the ADTRAN XGS-PON solution to efficiently deliver up to 10Gbps internet services in select communities with plans to expand more broadly throughout 2022.

"We needed a partner that could help us migrate our network today and create the foundation we could build on for the next decade. One that was able to help us manage the current supply chain challenges so we can meet our deadlines for network expansion and service introduction," said Ben Kley, President at StratusIQ. "We chose ADTRAN because it could deliver within the window needed and its Combo PON technology allowed us to streamline the introduction of XGS-PON and its symmetrical multi-gigabit services onto our existing GPON networks."

Colorado Springs is a highly-competitive and crowded broadband market. StratusIQ wanted to set the bar higher for internet service and was able to get ahead of its competition with ADTRAN. The ISP wanted to deploy 10Gbps services to support the rollout of IPTV, offer a more efficient service set, and leverage the symmetrical upload and download speeds of XGS-PON as a competitive differentiator for local businesses as the adoption of cloud services increases and streaming video has become critical to daily work and entertainment at home.

"Service scale and a streamlined, inclusive migration from GPON services to a more flexible 10G PON service infrastructure is what ADTRAN is able to uniquely deliver to the market," said Craig Stein, Vice President, Americas and Head of Global Business Development at ADTRAN. "We are able to take our technology leadership one step further by consistently delivering innovative, carrier-grade solutions and support services that address industry challenges so our customers can meet their needs on schedule."

StratusIQ is one of the main providers for a new Air Force Academy Visitor Center that will bring new economic stimulus to the area by featuring a hotel, office space, restaurants, retail and more. Its goal is to transform the visitor experience to honor the contributions of cadets to the U.S. Air Force and the country and allow for a major expansion of exhibits and improved audio-visual for a museum-quality experience. The ISP also provides services to Colorado Springs' city and government offices, local community colleges and school districts.

