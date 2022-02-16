Twilio Will Utilize LumenVox for Voice-Enabled Customer Experiences

The integration between the two companies will provide customers with high-performing, speech-enabling technologies
LumenVox, a leading provider of speech and voice technology, today announced the company will enable Twilio TWLO NYSE, the leading cloud communications platform, to provide customer experiences with high-performing, speech-enabling technologies. The LumenVox Speech Experience will bolster Twilio's Voice and Flex offerings.
"We are excited to work with Twilio to enable powerful voice experiences at scale," said Edward Miller, Founder & CEO at LumenVox. "Similar to Twilio, LumenVox shares a vision to help organizations deliver improved customer experiences and enhanced engagement through speech enabled applications."
LumenVox's software provides organizations with a comprehensive speech experience including speech recognition, voice biometrics and voice detection. Engineered to provide complete flexibility and scalability, LumenVox enables businesses to deliver personalized customer experiences by utilizing the power of speech and voice technology.
LumenVox speech-enabling software consists of:
- Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) with Transcription operates on a foundation of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep machine learning (ML) to deliver high performing, future-proof voice and speech technology. The LumenVox ASR accelerates the ability to add new languages and dialects and provides a modern toolset to expand the language model to serve a more diverse base of users through its end-to-end Deep Neural Network (DNN) architecture.
- Call Progress Analysis (CPA) provides payload delivery technology that delivers outbound messages by detecting answering machine and voicemail tones. CPA supports hundreds of millions of transactions per month and is one of the most reliable answering machine detection technologies on the market today.
- Voice Biometrics enables businesses to rely less on interrogations and knowledge-based questions and more on biometric identification. LumenVox can safely authenticate customers within the IVR, on a mobile device or when talking with a live agent, in multiple languages.
To learn more about LumenVox, visit lumenvox.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About LumenVox
LumenVox is a leading provider of enterprise-grade speech and voice recognition software for organizations around the world. Its technologies make the customer experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with applications and systems. Every day, millions of users, and thousands of businesses experience LumenVox's within proven applications.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005002/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.