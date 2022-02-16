Clean Energy Buyers Association Announces Top 10 U.S. Energy Customers in 2021

Amazon tops the list for second straight year; four new companies enter the Top 10

Today, the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA), formerly the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), announced the release of its annual Deal Tracker Top 10 list, showcasing the leading energy customers that procured clean energy in the U.S. in 2021. Amazon leads the list for the second straight year with 2.85 gigawatts (GW) of announced projects. Energy customers continued to demonstrate their critical role in influencing the evolution of the energy market with more than 100 projects announcing a total of 11.06 GW of contracted capacity in 2021.

"CEBA recently set an ambitious aspiration to achieve a 90% carbon-free U.S. electricity system by 2030 and a global community of energy customers driving clean energy. Energy customers have demonstrated a dedicated commitment to decarbonization over the last decade," said CEBA CEO Miranda Ballentine. "The overall impact of companies that make up the 2021 Deal Tracker Top 10 showcases that our vision for customer-driven clean energy for is truly possible, and beyond that, within reach if we continue to advance market and policy solutions together."

2021 CEBA Deal Tracker Top 10

Ranking Company Volume (Gigawatts) 1 Amazon 2.85 2 Meta 1.82 3 Verizon 1.02 4 Google .600 5 Microsoft .550 6 Plug Power* .345 7 Pfizer* .310 8 Target .292 9 PepsiCo .257 10 McDonald's .230 *company is not a CEBA member

As the strategies used to transact in the energy market have evolved to reflect increasingly ambitious climate action goals, so too has the profile of what was once considered a typical energy customer company. The CEBA Deal Tracker Top 10 showcases that a variety of industries now play a critical role in decarbonization of the energy system and have established increasing bold climate action goals, including telecommunications services, consumer staples, and industrials.

"We're proud of Amazon's rapidly growing renewable energy portfolio, which is driven by a sense of urgency to reduce carbon emissions and curb the climate crisis. We believe investing in clean energy is the right thing to do for our business, our customers, and the planet," said Kara Hurst, vice president of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon. "Amazon is on an accelerated path toward powering our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of our original 2030 target. We're grateful for this recognition and welcome CEBA's continued leadership in cultivating a global community of energy customers dedicated to securing clean energy access for all."

The energy customer mindset regarding the true impact of clean energy has shifted Beyond the Megawatt with a focus on optimizing carbon-reduction emissions, community engagement and environmental impacts. For example, Microsoft's new vision integrates a commitment to invest clean energy generated revenue toward community impact initiatives. McDonald's strategy integrates a long-term environmental action plan through habitat creation and co-located agriculture to farm the land while harnessing solar energy.

In 2021, CEBA introduced a simple, yet powerful vision of customer-driven clean energy for all. The 2021 Deal Tracker Top 10 demonstrates the scale and influence of energy customers that have contracted nearly 47 gigawatts of clean energy – about 20% of all wind and solar capacity in the U.S. – over the last decade. As a business trade association, CEBA will continue to catalyze its community of nearly 300 members thorough foundational education, stakeholder collaboration and acceleration of advanced and innovative market strategies.

The CEBA Deal Tracker is a unique tracking mechanism that focuses on U.S.-based utility-scale corporate procurement. The annual list features the top companies, or energy customers, leading renewable energy procurement. You can download the full CEBA Deal Tracker here.

