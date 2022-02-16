TransAct Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results On March 9, 2022, Host Conference Call and Webcast

TransAct Technologies Incorporated TACT, a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 1-888-204-4368; and the conference ID number is 5263759. Please call ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.transact-tech.com (select "Investor Relations" followed by "Events & Presentations"); allow fifteen minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Following its completion, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location. A replay of the call will also be available starting roughly 3 hours after the call has ended and will continue until Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call number is 1-844-512-2921 with pin 5263759.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, and oil and gas.

