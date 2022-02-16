Walking Fish Therapeutics Closes $73 Million Series A Financing

Company announces new investments by Northpond Ventures and First Spark Ventures
Walking Fish Therapeutics, a leader in B cell therapeutics, today announced the completion of an oversubscribed Series A financing, raising a total of $73 million. The additional investment, co-led by Northpond Ventures and First Spark Ventures, with support from Terra Magnum Capital Partners, will be used to advance a pipeline of B cell therapeutics for oncology, rare disease, regenerative medicine, autoimmune disease, and recombinant antibody production. Walking Fish Therapeutics made its debut in September 2021 with the launch of Series A financing led by Emerson Collective, Illumina Ventures, and Quan Capital. Daniel Janse, Ph.D. from Northpond Ventures and Manish Kothari, Ph.D. from First Spark Ventures will be joining the board of directors.
"Dr. Williams has an inspiring vision to bring B cell therapies to the forefront of medicine," said Daniel Janse, Ph.D., Director at Northpond Ventures. "Our financial investment reflects the fund's broad commitment to identify and empower scientific breakthroughs that will transform healthcare. Northpond is united with Walking Fish's mission and technological approach to engineer and develop new B cell therapies for patients with unmet needs."
Since the launch of Series A financing in September, Walking Fish's platform for protein factories and oncology applications has continued to demonstrate positive preclinical data across multiple indications. The additional proceeds will accelerate platform development and further establish Walking Fish as the leader in the rapidly emerging B cell therapeutics field.
"Our decision to join Walking Fish's Series A investment pool was an easy one," said Manish Kothari, Ph.D., Partner at First Spark Ventures. "Dr. Williams' and his team's extensive experience in exploring, expanding, and commercializing first-in-class therapies gave us the utmost confidence in our investment. We share their fundamentals-driven approach to develop truly breakthrough solutions for patients, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership."
"Our team at Walking Fish welcomes Northpond Ventures and First Spark Ventures to an already world-class team of investors," says Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Lewis "Rusty" Williams. "Recent Walking Fish innovations in B cell engineering and manufacturing have enabled expansion of our pipeline to include new product opportunities. We believe strongly in the power of B cell therapeutics in applications spanning oncology to protein deficiency diseases, and we are confident the support of our new investors will enable us to further advance this emerging field of treatments."
About Walking Fish Therapeutics
A leader in B cell medicines, Walking Fish Therapeutics has made critical advances in engineering technologies to rapidly advance cell-based therapeutics to treat serious diseases, concentrating on oncology, rare disease, regenerative medicine, autoimmune disease, and recombinant antibody production. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.walkingfishtx.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005500/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.