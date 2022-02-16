Playmaker Ranks #1 in Latin America and Is Now Ranked #6 Across All of the Americas by Comscore

Comscore's December 2021 rankings further solidify Playmaker as Latin America's largest regional digital sports media group; Playmaker climbs to sixth position across the Americas and now holds a top 25 ranking in the US.

Playmaker PMKRPMKRF, the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, has been ranked by Comscore as the number one regional digital sports media group in Latin America and the sixth largest digital sports media group across the Americas with 179.6 million visits in the month of December 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005392/en/

Playmaker ranks sixth in the Comscore December 2021 rankings for Top Sports Media Groups Across The Americas. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Multiplatform Total Visits in December 2021 (All Americas)1

ESPN – 687 million Globo Esportes – 349 million CBS Sports – 276 million Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network – 270 million Sports Illustrated Media Group – 211 million Playmaker.Fans Group – 179 million Minute Media / The Players' Tribune – 167 million USA Today Sports Media Group – 153 million MSN Sports – 130 million NFL Internet Group – 123 million

Since last reporting it's Comscore rankings in July 2021, Playmaker has expanded its audience reach both through organic growth and M&A, including the acquisitions of Yardbarker (July – USA), The Nation Network (November – Canada and USA), VarskySports (November – Argentina), Grupo SuperPoker (November – Brazil), Futmarketing (January, 2022 – Brazil), and Cracks (January, 2022 – Mexico). Playmaker's acquisitions and integration efforts allow the company to deliver diversified and authentic content across multiple channels and geographies.

Playmaker now ranks as a top-25 digital sports media group in the U.S. after generating 18 million visits to its properties in the U.S. in December 2021. Additionally, Playmaker now ranks as the 15th most popular digital sports media group in Canada2 with 4.2 million visits in Canada in December 2021, per Comscore's ratings.

Playmaker has also been once again ranked as the number one regional digital sports media group throughout Latin America for December 2021. Through it's market leading web properties such as Bolavip, Redgol, and Somos Fanaticos, as well as leading social media and video properties Cracks, VarskySports, and Fanaticos Por Futebol, Playmaker continues to deliver to its fans a complete multi-channel content experience across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, and Chile.

"We continue to focus on the Americas as our core market," commented Jordan Gnat, Playmaker CEO. "Strong organic growth year over year is the result of our teams executing each day and leveraging key centres of excellence that we have created. We have acquired great companies and we have helped turn them into market leaders."

TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE DISCLAIMER

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Playmaker's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Playmaker's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions. Playmaker undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker PMKRPMKRF is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

For more information, visit: playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans.

__________________________________________

1 Comscore Media Metrix® - Sports – December 2021 – Multi Platform – Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 18+ - Total Visits – Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States

2 This ranking includes The Nation Network Comscore entity, which going forward will be combined and captured within the Playmaker.Fans Group Comscore entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005392/en/