Ninepoint Partners Launches Carbon Credit Fund on the NEO Exchange

With much excitement, NEO proudly welcomes Ninepoint Partners LP ("Ninepoint") back to the NEO Exchange with the launch of the Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF, a liquid alternative mutual fund, which begins trading today on the NEO Exchange, under the symbols CBON and CBON.U.

Ninepoint is a leading alternatives investment manager in Canada, and takes a long-term view on the important transition to a clean energy economy, as measured in decades, not years. With this Fund, Ninepoint gives investors access to the global emissions trading market, a global asset class expected to see exponential growth and which may be worth as much as $22 trillion by 20501.

"An orderly energy transition, one supported by incentives like cap-and-trade programs, will sustain Canada's position as an energy superpower and leader in the clean energy transition. The investment community has an increasingly fundamental role in helping to achieve net-zero goals," said John Wilson, Co-CEO, Managing Partner, and Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint Partners. "As we aim to offer investors an investment return while potentially hedging their portfolios against energy transition risks, we are excited to once again list on NEO as Canada's stock exchange for the future economy. On NEO, CBON will trade beside our high-performing energy fund, NNRG, as two sides of the generational energy transition opportunity."

CBON seeks to provide unitholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global carbon emissions allowance futures; namely, the California Carbon Allowance; the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative for the US Eastern States; and the European Union Allowance, as the economy transitions to meet net zero goals by 2050.

"We have staked our claim and proven time and again that NEO is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange fueling the innovation economy and energy transition," remarked Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. "We are thrilled to welcome Ninepoint back to the NEO Exchange, with the launch of CBON – an alternative mutual fund with an ETF series that provides investor access to the burgeoning global carbon trading industry, while the world shifts in pursuit of a net-zero future. As a returning asset manager, Ninepoint's continued trust and confidence in the NEO Exchange is a rewarding affirmation of our expertise in the ETF industry, and we are honoured to provide the platform that brings this North American-focused, future-forward product to Canadian investors."

The USD units and the CAD purchase option of the Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF are now available for trading on the NEO Exchange, where they join seven other Ninepoint ETFs, including NNRG, the #1 energy fund in Canada last year, according to Morningstar2. Investors can purchase units of the Funds through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

The NEO Exchange is now home to over 200 unique listings, including ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers, and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. NEO consistently facilitates about 20% of all trading in Canadian ETFs and close to 15% of all volume traded across Canadian marketplaces.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

NEO recently launched the Canadian ETF Market, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis. Real-time, institutional-grade data powered by ETF specialist Trackinsight allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets and Alternative Income.

