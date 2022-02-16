Alida Recognized on the 2022 List of Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work in Canada

Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced that it has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work. Alida received this highly esteemed recognition after an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® in collaboration with Microsoft Canada.

The Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and have their employees complete a hybrid work questionnaire. The award winners were determined based on employee responses to the Hybrid Work Readiness Index and organizational workplace programs and practices that support and enable hybrid work.

"It's an honor for Alida to be recognized as a best workplace for hybrid work in Canada," said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. "Through the many challenges that our employees have faced during the pandemic, it was crucial that we paid attention to a working model that best suited their needs. This award is a direct reflection of our efforts in taking action on our employees' feedback and we look forward to continuing to grow our work environment and culture through carefully listening to their voices."

Alida believes a strong culture is one that is built on prioritizing the employee experience (EX). By using its own TXM Platform, the organization runs regular employee pulse surveys that see over 90% participation rates. With these gathered insights, Alida was able to understand and take action on the changing needs of its employee base, resulting in an effective and resilient pivot towards hybrid work.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada over 20 years ago as Vision Critical, Alida now serves the globe with its visionary software and team of 500+ experts across 11 countries.

