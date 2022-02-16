Dalrada Clean Energy Board Adds Technology Advisor William Davidson

Dalrada Corporation DFCO "Dalrada") would like to thank its investors, shareholders, and staff for their ongoing support while announcing Mr. William "Bill" Davidson as a new Advisor to its Clean Energy Board with an emphasis on technology and business strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005510/en/

Mr. William "Bill" Davidson joins Dalrada's Clean Energy Advisory Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Davidson's executive leadership spans more than 35 years in business strategy formulation for existing and new lines of business. He has successfully guided companies in the telecommunications, software, and semiconductor industries through multiple executive management roles.

Mr. Davidson is currently the COO of Amionx, a battery technology company focused on safety. In addition, he is the founder and CEO of the Sapienter Group, an advisory firm specializing in business strategy, marketing, public relations, and investor relations. His former roles include Partner of Frost Data Capital, where he specialized in fundraising to launch and scale startups. Also, as Senior VP and Chief Administrative Officer of GlobalFoundries, a multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company, Mr. Davidson oversaw the integration of more than 5,000 employees due to the acquisition of IBM's semiconductor manufacturing business. Additionally, he spent more than 12 years at Qualcomm and served as Senior VP of Global Marketing and Investor Relations and Senior VP of Global Operations. He also spent 12 years at Bell Atlantic (now Verizon) in various sales management positions and as VP of Wireless Data Sales and Marketing.

Mr. Davidson states, "The diversity of Dalrada's portfolio of businesses and the markets to which they are targeted attracted my participation in an advisory capacity. With the knowledge gained from 35 years in telecommunications, semiconductors, and software throughout my career and the relationships built during that time, I hope to lend insight that is valuable to the organization's expansion efforts."

Brian Bonar, Dalrada Chairman and CEO, adds, "Dalrada is pleased to welcome Mr. Bill Davidson to its Clean Energy Advisory Board. His professional background, network, and vast experience add strategic insight as Dalrada continues to develop impactful solutions in the clean energy market."

Dalrada's subsidiaries Dalrada Precision, Dalrada Technologies, and Dalrada Health continuously innovate impactful solutions to address the complex challenges of today and the future. For more information on Dalrada and its subsidiaries, visit www.dalrada.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

With perseverance, valor, dedication, and vision, Dalrada Corporation is dedicated to tackling worldwide challenges of today and tomorrow.

Dalrada is a global company that operates under the tenet of creating impactful innovations that matter for the world. The Company works continually to produce disruptive solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Established in 1982, the Company has since grown its footprint to include the business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Each of Dalrada's subsidiaries actively produces affordable and accessible world-class solutions to global problems. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, the statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005510/en/