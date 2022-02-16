Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of March, April and May 2022

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy for the months of March, April and May 2022.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
March
|
3/24/2022
|
3/23/2022
|
4/1/2022
|
April
|
4/22/2022
|
4/21/2022
|
5/2/2022
|
May
|
5/23/2022
|
5/20/2022
|
6/1/2022
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Month
|
Amount
|
Change from
|
SCD
|
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. a
|
March
|
$0.26000
|
b
|
-
|
BWG
|
BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities
|
March
|
$0.09000
|
-
|
Fund Inc. a
|
April
|
$0.09000
|
May
|
$0.09000
|
EMD
|
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. a
|
March
|
$0.09000
|
-
|
April
|
$0.09000
|
May
|
$0.09000
a Please see table below for each Fund's estimated source of distributions.
b Quarterly paying distribution.
Under the terms of each Fund's managed distribution policy, each Fund seeks to maintain a consistent distribution level derived from the income and capital gains generated from the Fund's investment portfolio. Shareholders should note that if the Fund's aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distributions paid, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's net assets and may constitute a return of the shareholder's capital. The Board of Directors may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares.
Each Fund's distributions have been set based on the current level of income generated from the Fund's investment portfolio and accumulated capital gains, if any. Based on the Funds' tax accounting records, which also factor in currency fluctuations, each Fund's estimated source of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions is presented in the table below:
|
Fund
|
Fiscal
|
|
Income
|
|
Short-
|
|
Long-
|
|
Return
|
|
SCD
|
Nov 30
|
|
22.15%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
77.85%
|
(a)
|
BWG
|
Oct 31
|
|
51.22%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
48.78%
|
(b)
|
EMD
|
Dec 31
|
|
75.61%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
24.39%
|
(b)
(a) Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through March 31, 2022.
(b) Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through May 31, 2022.
The updated estimated components of the distributions announced today will be provided to shareholders of record in a separate notice when the distributions are paid.
This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund's distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin Resources").
For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds' website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds' complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.
