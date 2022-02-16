ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April and May 2022

by Business Wire
February 16, 2022 8:00 AM | 19 min read

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April and May 2022.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

 

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

 

 

March

3/24/2022

3/23/2022

4/1/2022

 

 

April

4/22/2022

4/21/2022

5/2/2022

 

 

May

5/23/2022

5/20/2022

6/1/2022

 

 

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

Type

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

WDI

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

March

$0.11700

 

Income

-

 

 

April

$0.11700

 

Income

 

 

 

May

$0.11700

 

Income

 

HIX

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

March

$0.04900

 

Income

-

 

 

April

$0.04900

 

Income

 

 

 

May

$0.04900

 

Income

 

HIO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

March

$0.03000

Income

-

Inc.

April

$0.03000

Income

 

 

May

$0.03000

Income

 

HYI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity

March

$0.09450

Income

-

Fund Inc.

April

$0.09450

Income

 

 

May

$0.09450

Income

 

EHI

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.

March

$0.06700

Income

-

April

$0.06700

Income

 

 

May

$0.06700

Income

 

GDO

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined

March

$0.10100

Income

-

Opportunity Fund Inc.

April

$0.10100

Income

 

 

May

$0.10100

Income

 

IGI

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined

March

$0.06650

Income

-

Opportunity Trust Inc.

April

$0.06650

Income

 

 

May

$0.06650

Income

 

DMO

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.

March

$0.10500

Income

(0.0075)

April

$0.10500

Income

 

 

May

$0.10500

Income

 

SBI

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

March

$0.02350

Income

-

April

$0.02350

Income

 

 

May

$0.02350

Income

 

MMU

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.

March

$0.03900

Income

(0.0015)

April

$0.03900

Income

 

 

May

$0.03900

Income

 

MHF

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

March

$0.01980

Income

-

Inc.

April

$0.01980

Income

 

 

May

$0.01980

Income

 

MNP

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.

March

$0.04750

 

Income

-

 

 

April

$0.04750

 

Income

 

 

 

May

$0.04750

 

Income

 

 

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund's distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin Resources").

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds' website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds' complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.