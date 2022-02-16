Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of March, April and May 2022

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April and May 2022.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
March
|
3/24/2022
|
3/23/2022
|
4/1/2022
|
|
|
April
|
4/22/2022
|
4/21/2022
|
5/2/2022
|
|
|
May
|
5/23/2022
|
5/20/2022
|
6/1/2022
|
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Month
|
Amount
|
Type
|
Change
|
WDI
|
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
|
March
|
$0.11700
|
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
April
|
$0.11700
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
May
|
$0.11700
|
|
Income
|
|
HIX
|
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.
|
March
|
$0.04900
|
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
April
|
$0.04900
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
May
|
$0.04900
|
|
Income
|
|
HIO
|
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
|
March
|
$0.03000
|
Income
|
-
|
Inc.
|
April
|
$0.03000
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.03000
|
Income
|
|
HYI
|
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity
|
March
|
$0.09450
|
Income
|
-
|
Fund Inc.
|
April
|
$0.09450
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.09450
|
Income
|
|
EHI
|
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.06700
|
Income
|
-
|
April
|
$0.06700
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.06700
|
Income
|
|
GDO
|
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined
|
March
|
$0.10100
|
Income
|
-
|
Opportunity Fund Inc.
|
April
|
$0.10100
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.10100
|
Income
|
|
IGI
|
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined
|
March
|
$0.06650
|
Income
|
-
|
Opportunity Trust Inc.
|
April
|
$0.06650
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.06650
|
Income
|
|
DMO
|
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.10500
|
Income
|
(0.0075)
|
April
|
$0.10500
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.10500
|
Income
|
|
SBI
|
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.02350
|
Income
|
-
|
April
|
$0.02350
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.02350
|
Income
|
|
MMU
|
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.03900
|
Income
|
(0.0015)
|
April
|
$0.03900
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.03900
|
Income
|
|
MHF
|
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
|
March
|
$0.01980
|
Income
|
-
|
Inc.
|
April
|
$0.01980
|
Income
|
|
|
May
|
$0.01980
|
Income
|
|
MNP
|
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.
|
March
|
$0.04750
|
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
April
|
$0.04750
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
May
|
$0.04750
|
|
Income
|
This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund's distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin Resources").
For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds' website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds' complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.
Category: Distribution Related
Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005573/en/
