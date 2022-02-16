Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed-End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of March, April and May 2022

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed-end funds have declared their distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy for the months of March, April and May 2022.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date March 3/24/2022 3/23/2022 3/31/2022 April 4/22/2022 4/21/2022 4/29/2022 May 5/23/2022 5/20/2022 5/31/2022

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount Change from Previous Distribution WIA Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (a) March $0.03900 (b) - March $0.17200 (b) April $0.03900 May $0.03900 WIW Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (a) March $0.04850 (c) - March $0.06500 (c) April $0.04850 May $0.04850

Please see table below for each Fund's estimated source of distributions. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund's (WIA) March distribution consists of the regular monthly distribution of $0.03900 per share and a special distribution of $0.17200 per share. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund's (WIW) March distribution consists of the regular monthly distribution of $0.04850 per share and a special distribution of $0.06500 per share.

Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, each Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to shareholders at a fixed rate per common share, which rate may be adjusted from time to time by the Fund's Board of Trustees. Under each Fund's managed distribution policy, if, for any monthly distribution, the value of the Fund's net investment income and net realized capital gain is less than the amount of the distribution, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's net assets (and may constitute a "return of capital"). The Board of Trustees may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares.

Each Fund's distributions have been set based on the current level of income generated from the Fund's investment portfolio and accumulated capital gains, if any. Based on the Funds' tax accounting records, which also factors in currency fluctuations, each Fund's estimated source of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions is presented in the table below:

Fund Fiscal Year End Income Short-Term Capital Gains Long-Term Capital Gains Return of Capital WIA Nov 30 68.28% 30.72 % 1.00% - (a) WIW Nov 30 74.83% 21.92 % 3.25% - (a)

Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through May 31, 2022.

The updated estimated components of the distributions announced today will be provided to shareholders of record in a separate notice when the distributions are paid.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund's distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin Resources").

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds' website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds' complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005576/en/