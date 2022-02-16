District of Columbia Selects UnitedHealthcare to Administer District Dual Choice Program

Washington, D.C., residents will continue to have access to UnitedHealthcare's wellness programs for dually eligible Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries

The District of Columbia (the district) has selected UnitedHealthcare to administer its District Dual Choice program. The contract term is February 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, which the district may extend up to four additional one-year periods. UnitedHealthcare will initially serve approximately 12,300 District Dual Choice program enrollees.

UnitedHealthcare will continue to work closely with the Department of Health Care Finance, which administers the District of Columbia District Dual Choice program as part of its Medicaid program, to improve the overall health and well-being of enrollees through a value-based, whole-person, and integrated care model.

"We are committed to partnering with the Department of Health Care Finance to continue building a strong District Dual Choice program that provides individualized care to meet the health and wellness needs of enrollees," said Erin Henderson Moore, executive director, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington, D.C. "We are honored to serve the health care needs of our enrollees in the district through innovative programs and community investments that reduce health disparities."

The District Dual Choice program is designed to establish a coordinated and integrated health care service delivery system for individuals who are eligible and enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid programs. The District Dual Choice program includes all services covered by Medicare and Medicaid, including long-term services and supports and some behavioral health services. Approximately 39,000 people in the district will be eligible to voluntarily enroll in a Dual Special Needs Plan.

UnitedHealthcare serves more than 500,000 members in Medicare, Medicaid and employer-sponsored health care plans in the District of Columbia, holds contracts with more than 6,000 providers and nine hospitals and employs a diverse workforce of more than 700 people with varied backgrounds and experience in the district. Since 2018, UnitedHealth Group has invested over $4 million to support community-based organizations in the district to expand access to care and promote health equity and address the social determinants of health for underserved communities.

