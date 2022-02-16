Wolters Kluwer and PwC Greece collaborate to help internal audit professionals leverage the TeamMate global expert solution

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced today that it is working to advance its TeamMate global internal audit solutions in the Greek market through a collaboration with PwC Greece. PwC will help advise internal audit professionals on how the TeamMate expert solution can drive value into their organizations.

"In today's dynamic business environment, we recognize the need for continued innovation and support for internal audit professionals and the organizations they serve," said Robert Pemble, Director, EMEA, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "We look forward to working with PwC Greece, a trusted market leader in auditing and consultancy, to complement our longstanding position throughout Europe."

The award-winning TeamMate portfolio from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting covers a broad range of internal audit and assurance expert solutions with over 25 years dedicated to advancing corporate, commercial, and public sector auditors. As internal audit teams evolve to deliver deeper insights, greater risk assurance, and improve efficiency, they require purpose-built and future-ready technologies that deliver digital, integrated, and analytical capabilities. TeamMate expert solutions provide internal audit professionals at organizations across all industries around the world with the combined assurance they need to manage all aspects of risk identification and assessment, electronic working paper creation and management, controls framework management, and data analysis. These award-winning expert solutions TeamMate+ Audit, TeamMate+ Agile Audit, TeamMate+ Controls, and TeamMate Analytics.

"PwC Greece delivers high quality services, including deep governance, risk and compliance expertise, that have been built over years in the Greek market," said Spyros Rasias, Director, Advisory, GRC & Internal Audit Services, PwC Greece. "Collaborating with a strong technology solution provider like Wolters Kluwer provides the opportunity to deliver additional value to our customers and support risk management, compliance and internal audit teams to be more efficient by digitalizing their operations."

