Cardurion Pharmaceuticals Enhances Leadership Team with Appointment of Marcia Moore as Chief Operating Officer

Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Cardurion" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases, today announced the appointment of Marcia Moore as Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Moore joins Cardurion from Arvinas, Inc., bringing more than three decades of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry experience in clinical development, project management and strategic planning.
Ms. Moore has significant experience working across all phases of the drug development process, including IND-enabling activities, clinical trials and the post-marketing setting. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President, Strategic Operations at Arvinas ARVN, serving as a key member of the executive leadership team defining the growth strategy. In this role, Ms. Moore managed the company's strategic operations function and created a scalable development organization from the ground up including clinical operations, regulatory strategy/operations, quality, and strategic drug development. She also led and authored two initial IND filings, and successfully transitioned both programs into clinical development. Previously, Ms. Moore held several positions of increasing responsibility at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where she led cross-functional research and development project teams across all phases of drug development.
"We are thrilled to welcome a leader of Marcia's caliber and expertise to Cardurion's senior management team at an important inflection point in our evolution," said Peter Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer of Cardurion. "We look forward to benefiting from her proven track record of driving results across cross-functional teams and availing ourselves of her deep expertise in clinical operations and regulatory affairs as we work to guide our pipeline of cardiovascular drug candidates to patients in need."
"I am excited to join a company in Cardurion that shares my passion for and commitment to delivering transformative therapies in areas with high unmet patient need," said Moore. "Cardurion has a solid foundation in place with a compelling vision, deep science and an innovative pipeline to support future growth. I'm eager to partner with this impressive team as the company further develops into a clinical leader in cardiovascular diseases."
Ms. Moore is currently a member of the Product Development Peer Review Committee at the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. She began her career at Bristol-Myers Squibb where she held positions in clinical research, new market planning and external development. Ms. Moore received her M.P.H. from Yale University and B.S. from Bates College.
Cardurion received a private investment of up to $300 million from Bain Capital in October 2021 to enable the Company to scale its team and support the advancement and growth of its pipeline of cardiovascular drug candidates, which includes its PDE9 inhibitor moving into a Phase 2 clinical trial in heart failure, and its CaMKII inhibitor advancing into Phase 1 clinical studies.
About Cardurion Pharmaceuticals
Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Founded by physician-scientist, Michael E. Mendelsohn, M.D., and built by a team of physician-scientists and industry leaders with extensive experience in cardiovascular disease, drug development and business development, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is pursuing unique drug discovery and development programs to target major unmet needs in cardiovascular medicine. Cardurion Pharmaceuticals has facilities in Boston, Massachusetts and Shonan, Japan. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://cardurion.com.
