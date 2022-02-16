Pyramid Analytics Wins Dresner Advisory Services 2021 Technology Innovation Awards in Multiple Categories

Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform Wins in Seven of 12 Categories

Pyramid Analytics announced today that it is a Top Ranked Vendor in seven of the 12 categories for which the company's decision intelligence platform was evaluated for the Dresner Advisory Services 2021 Technology Innovation Awards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is next-generation analytics and business intelligence (ABI) that was purpose built to deliver a streamlined, unified and inclusive decision-making experience. With a powerful direct query engine at its core, the Pyramid platform uniquely combines data prep, business analytics and data science in a single environment and scales for any data, any person, and any analytics needs with built in reliability, data governance and security.

Key Points

Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform Wins Dresner Advisory Services 2021 Technology Innovation Awards in seven of 12 Categories.

The Technology Innovation Awards are presented to the top ranked vendors in 12 Dresner Advisory 2021 Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports.

Details at Dresner Advisory Services.

Click here

The Technology Innovation Awards are presented to the top ranked vendors in 12 Dresner Advisory 2021 Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports. The annual thematic studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner's annual research. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

And the Winner Is

The Pyramid decision Intelligence was named a Top Ranked Vendor in the following categories:

Analytical Platforms Data Catalog Data Preparation Embedded Business Intelligence Guided Analytics Natural Language Analytics Self-Service BI

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

Only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

Quotes

Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services: "Our annual thematic research focuses on user priorities, current use, and intentions while also examining the supplier market and identifying the vendors with the most comprehensive solutions. Pyramid Analytics won in an unprecedented seven categories, and we congratulate them on their achievement in our 2021 Tech Innovation awards."

Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: "Winning a Dresner Advisory Services Technology Innovation Award is gratifying because not only is Howard Dresner a luminary in the business intelligence and analytics technologies world, but also because these awards are based on primary research into use cases, real-world feedback from actual users, and deep comparative analysis of vendors. I am beyond happy that we won in seven of 12 categories. And I am super proud of the Pyramid team."

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About Pyramid Analytics

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unlocks the strategic value of enterprise data for everyone in the modern workforce. Only Pyramid unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) environment. Pyramid combines the performance of advanced predictive analytics with an intuitive user interface (UI) and AI guidance. Everyone from data scientists to non-technical business teams get the user experience (UX) they need to make informed decisions: Real-time, self-service access to trusted data; customized and contextual reports; and interactive and actionable analysis. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005202/en/