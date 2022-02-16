Nova Credit Appoints Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of International Amidst Hiring Momentum and Revenue Growth

Company increases revenue by five-times in 2021 resulting in notable team expansion

Nova Credit, the fintech unlocking opportunities for those historically excluded from the credit system and companies looking to serve them, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Patrick Cadic as Chief Revenue Officer and Collin Galster as Vice President of International. The two leaders bring a mix of industry expertise, institutional knowledge and experience operating hyper-growth organizations as the company prepares for significant expansion in 2022.

As chief revenue officer at Nova Credit, Cadic will lead and scale Nova Credit's revenue organizations. He joins Nova Credit following his experience in revenue, sales and marketing roles at various high-growth companies. Most recently, Cadic held the role of chief revenue officer at Ware2Go, a UPS Company, where he was named a Top 100 Global Sales Leader by the Modern Sale. Prior to that he was vice president of sales at Zest AI and Equifax.

"There is a huge opportunity for financial organizations to use a solution like Nova Credit to fill a major gap in the market by serving low or no credit individuals," said Cadic. "Working in both big companies and high-growth startups has shown me that it takes an innovative company like Nova Credit to take on disruption and the importance of providing the company the tools and organizational framework to do so successfully. I am thrilled to join the team and to help lenders find innovative ways to grow while moving the industry forward in financial inclusivity."

Galster is a member of Nova Credit's founding team and has served in various capacities since the company's founding in 2016, including most recently as Head of Sales and Business Development. Prior to his work at Nova Credit, Galster was a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group, providing strategic consulting to the largest multinational financial institutions in North America, Southeast Asia and Japan. In his new role as vice president of international for Nova Credit, Galster will lead the company's commercial and operational expansion beyond the U.S., including into APAC and EMEA.

"Watching Nova Credit grow over the past six years has been so rewarding," said Galster. "Now, we have the opportunity to fulfill the company's original vision by delivering on our global ambitions – an aspiration that will extend the reach and impact we've already achieved – and I am looking forward to building a team that can take on that challenge."

The appointments of Cadic and Galster are marked by momentous hiring initiatives that come as a result of the company's revenue growth in 2021. Nova Credit welcomed more than 40 new "Novans" to the team in 2021. In January 2022, Nova Credit was ranked on Built In NYC's List of Best Small Companies to Work For and Best Paying Companies and was certified as a Great Place to Work.

Nova Credit prides itself on its diverse workforce. As of December 2021, nearly 65% of employees were immigrants or had at least one parent born outside the U.S. Almost 45% were non-male identifying and 28% were under-represented minorities. The company plans to hire another 60+ Novans in 2022 across all teams and functions to support its fast growth and is seeking to expand the geographic footprint of its workforce to 10+ U.S. states, Canada, U.K. and India.

"The growing Nova Credit team hails from all over the world and embodies our mission of supporting financial access for the underserved," said Misha Esipov, co-founder and CEO of Nova Credit. "Our market momentum would not have been possible without Collin, and I'm grateful for the incredible trajectory he's put us on. I'm excited to see him bring his zero to one superpowers to build out our international business to serve migrant corridors around the globe. Patrick brings not only a fresh perspective, but also deep industry knowledge of how to scale our revenue organization. I have confidence these two will help us lead Nova Credit through its next chapter of growth."

