Xpoint and Courtside Ventures Announce Investment Partnership

Xpoint, the leading geolocation and compliance technology company specializing in U.S. sports betting and iGaming markets, has confirmed an investment partnership with Courtside Ventures, the early-stage venture capital fund focused on sports, betting, collectibles, fitness and gaming. Xpoint joins Courtside Venture's portfolio which features a range of high profile international companies including StockX, The Athletic, 100 Thieves, Recur and Winzo.

Ahead of the official launch of the Xpoint platform online in early 2022, Xpoint has already announced partnerships with Sporttrade, the first-ever dynamic sports betting and trading exchange, PlayStar Gaming, the revolutionary online casino operator, and a further investment partnership with Bettor Capital. The new funding from Courtside Ventures will further support Xpoint's already impressive growth in the U.S. market and worldwide, as the company continues its mission of transforming the global geolocation market.

"Courtside Ventures have an incredible portfolio of investments across a range of industry sectors which complement Xpoint's core business goals and values, and I am proud to welcome Courtside into our team," commented Marvin Sanderson, CEO and co-Founder of Xpoint. "The Courtside team has a proven track record of identifying exciting new brands, challenging the norm from entertainment and media to technology and software. Their support will help us continue our accelerated growth, and will play a major role in helping us achieve the strong targets we have set for 2022 and beyond."

"Xpoint is a very natural fit for Courtside," commented Deepen Parikh, Courtside Ventures Partner. "They have a world-class team, developing a solution for a rapidly growing industry that is poised for massive innovation. We are excited to work closely with Marvin and the whole team to create a market-leading business."

For more details on Xpoint, please go to xpoint.tech

ABOUT XPOINT SERVICES LLC

Xpoint provides essential geolocation security solutions and sales and marketing opportunities to the global sports betting and iGaming industries. The innovative Xpoint platform ensures Xpoint's partners meet their regulatory geo-compliance obligations, and delivers enhanced value to partners through the generation of data that can drive marketing programs. Founded in 2019, with U.S. offices in Miami, Florida, and led by Xpoint's CEO Marvin Sanderson - a global sports betting and iGaming industry leader - Xpoint is changing the global geolocation market, bringing innovation to an industry that has, to date, viewed geo-compliance as utility, not a new business opportunity. Find out more about Xpoint by going to xpoint.tech and follow Xpoint on LinkedIn.

ABOUT COURTSIDE VENTURES

Courtside Ventures is an early-stage venture capital fund focused on global investments across sports, betting, collectibles, fitness and gaming. They've invested in 70+ companies, including The Athletic (acq by The New York Times), StockX, Winzo, Rei do Pitaco, Draftea, Players Lounge, The Drone Racing League, Beam (acq by Microsoft), Rebel (acq by Salesforce), Freeletics, 100 Thieves, Future.fit, Dibbs, among several others.

