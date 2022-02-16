Audi Field Announces Shift4 as the Venue's Official Payment Solutions Partner

Shift4 will power all commerce transactions at Audi Field, including all D.C. United's Major League Soccer matches, delivering a streamlined payment experience for all guests

Audi Field today announced the venue has partnered with Shift4 FOUR, the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to bring the company's suite of next-generation mobile payments and customer engagement solutions to enhance the fan experience at D.C. United matches and all other entertainment offerings at the downtown Washington, D.C. stadium.

As the Official Payment Solutions Partner of Audi Field and D.C. United, Shift4 will power all commerce transactions at the venue, from mobile food and beverage ordering, point of sale, concessions, retail, and more with a single unified platform. Shift4 will seamlessly integrate their end-to-end ecosystem with the venue's third-party partners, including Fanatics for their Audi Field Club Shop.

The partnership, which will be introduced prior to D.C. United's season opener at Audi Field on February 26, also leverages VenueNext's industry-leading payment technology and promotion integrations to provide a streamlined matchday experience for attendees.

"Delivering a memorable and enjoyable experience for our guests and fans every time they attend Audi Field for a D.C. United match or event is of the utmost importance to us," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "Our partnership with Shift4, whom we see as best-in-class in this space, highlights the continued development of our venue and provides efficiencies across our business that allow us to better service our clients. We will now be able to deliver a more convenient and speedier method of payment for food, beverages, merchandise, and more, which means more time to enjoy the match and outing with friends and family."

"A mobile-first approach to commerce is increasingly becoming the standard. Fans want a frictionless experience and venues want reduced complexity," said Anthony Perez, Shift4's Head of Enterprise. "By implementing our entire suite of solutions, we're able to meet both the fans' and the venues' needs without the complexity and expense of multiple solutions providers."

For more information about Shift4's payment solutions for stadiums and arenas, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 FOUR is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Audi Field

D.C. United have called the District home for the past 24 seasons and continued that tradition when they moved into their new state-of-the-art and soccer-specific stadium, Audi Field, in Buzzard Point, Southwest D.C., in July 2018.

The iconic 20,000-seat LEED certified new home of D.C. United is located in the fastest growing area in downtown D.C. An entertainment and event destination 365-days, Audi Field hosts over 100 events year-round. Complete with a brand new FanDuel sportsbook, Audi Field houses corporate outings, a culinary and music festival, Unite the District Fest, and world class international sporting events from D.C. United and the Washington Spirit, to Premier League Lacrosse and College Football, and many more.

For more information, please visit www.audifielddc.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @AudiField.

About D.C. United

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies. D.C. United have called the District home for the past 25 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round, including the District's premier arts, culinary, and music festival, Unite the District Fest. Audi Field will soon be home to America's number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

For more information and club updates, please visit www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @DCUnited.

