Generational Group Sponsors The Jake Charity Golf Tournament

Generational Group, a leading middle market investment bank and advisory services firm for privately held businesses, is honored to be a corporate sponsor for The Jake, a fundraiser event benefiting the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation.

The Jake is a two-day charity golf event beginning on Sunday, February 20 and is played in memory of Jake Walter Nicklaus, beloved son of Steve and Krista Nicklaus, and grandson of Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. This year's tournament will be held at The Bear's Club, in Jupiter, Florida and is hosted in partnership with the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation of Canada.

Ryan Binkley, President & CEO of Generational stated, "It is a real honor to be a corporate sponsor at The Jake this year. Our strategic alliance and personal relationship with Jack Nicklaus are special to us. And we are very pleased to be able to participate and contribute to this great cause."

Binkley added, "It just further reiterates the character of this man and his giving nature. We're thankful for the relationship and for the opportunity to participate in this event."

The event kicks off with a cocktail reception, premier silent auction, and dinner hosted in the Nicklaus' Home. The golf tournament and awards luncheon will be held the following day, Monday, February 21. Guests will have the opportunity to play in foursomes alongside PGA TOUR stars at the Nicklaus family's exclusive home club. More information about The Jake can be found at: https://nchcf.org/events/the-jake/ or by phone at +1.561.630.0025.

The Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation was founded in 2004, by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, with the mission to advance and enhance health care for children locally and globally. The Foundation has grown from a vision to reality, supporting innovative programs focused on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of childhood illnesses.

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group and DealForce are part of Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners capitalize on the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their multi-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Group the Investment Banking Firm of the Year, three years in a row and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.generational.com/ or the Generational press room.

