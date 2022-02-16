titleLOOK® Adds Marketing Automation to Digital Title Platform

Digital title platform rolls out branded emails, advertising and more marketing automation features

titleLOOK® by Mainspring Services has integrated new features to enhance the platform's marketing automation offerings. titleLOOK automatically hyperlinks supporting documents into title commitments and other title documents, and creates a LOOK view to deliver title reports digitally. The LOOK view is branded for titleLOOK customers and web-optimized to look great on any device. The new marketing automation features add customization options into the LOOK view and enhance the way users share, follow and interact with digital title reports.

Included in the new marketing automation features is an advertising feature. More than a million unique LOOK views are created annually, and they are linked in title reports and shared by email, creating a large and segmented audience of realtors and home buyers. The advertising suite includes in-platform space, interstitial modals, as well as flexible options in the share and follow emails. titleLOOK also offers in-platform video and the opportunity for customers to embed their own resources; examples include wire fraud warnings, helpful tips and explainers, forms and closing checklists. Custom buttons are also available, including social media links and a widget that integrates with complementary industry solutions like Feedback Automatic™, powered by TitleTap®, to automate customer feedback surveys and share positive reviews.

"As a SaaS (Software as a Service) solution, we're always looking to bring to market options that make our customers look good and, most importantly, provide automated tools to drive their business objectives," said Matt Johnson, director of product strategy for Mainspring Services. "These new features derive from our own market research, but also from listening to our customers' feedback. titleLOOK has always been a game changer from a sales and marketing standpoint in the way it delivers title digitally, but these new features really take it to the next level. Our development team has worked hard to make this possible and we are elated to immediately offer these features to our customers," Johnson concluded.

Advertising opportunities are immediately available to groups looking to reach realtors, new home buyers, and even title companies and lenders. The titleLOOK team invites prospective customers and advertisers to learn more with a personal demo by visiting titleLOOK.com/contact-us.

