titleLOOK® Adds Marketing Automation to Digital Title Platform

Digital title platform rolls out branded emails, advertising and more marketing automation features
titleLOOK® by Mainspring Services has integrated new features to enhance the platform's marketing automation offerings. titleLOOK automatically hyperlinks supporting documents into title commitments and other title documents, and creates a LOOK view to deliver title reports digitally. The LOOK view is branded for titleLOOK customers and web-optimized to look great on any device. The new marketing automation features add customization options into the LOOK view and enhance the way users share, follow and interact with digital title reports.
Included in the new marketing automation features is an advertising feature. More than a million unique LOOK views are created annually, and they are linked in title reports and shared by email, creating a large and segmented audience of realtors and home buyers. The advertising suite includes in-platform space, interstitial modals, as well as flexible options in the share and follow emails. titleLOOK also offers in-platform video and the opportunity for customers to embed their own resources; examples include wire fraud warnings, helpful tips and explainers, forms and closing checklists. Custom buttons are also available, including social media links and a widget that integrates with complementary industry solutions like Feedback Automatic™, powered by TitleTap®, to automate customer feedback surveys and share positive reviews.
"As a SaaS (Software as a Service) solution, we're always looking to bring to market options that make our customers look good and, most importantly, provide automated tools to drive their business objectives," said Matt Johnson, director of product strategy for Mainspring Services. "These new features derive from our own market research, but also from listening to our customers' feedback. titleLOOK has always been a game changer from a sales and marketing standpoint in the way it delivers title digitally, but these new features really take it to the next level. Our development team has worked hard to make this possible and we are elated to immediately offer these features to our customers," Johnson concluded.
Advertising opportunities are immediately available to groups looking to reach realtors, new home buyers, and even title companies and lenders. The titleLOOK team invites prospective customers and advertisers to learn more with a personal demo by visiting titleLOOK.com/contact-us.
titleLOOK®
titleLOOK® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that provides tremendous time savings in the title production process and creates a new web-based standard for commitments and preliminary reports. titleLOOK® automates hyperlinking to the title search documents, summarizes title exceptions, alerts users to clearance tasks and grades, and publishes to a responsive web format that looks great on any device.
titlelook.com
Mainspring Services®
Mainspring Services was organized in 2016 and prides itself on innovating from a deep understanding of the title and escrow industry. We are the creators of titleLOOK®, a SaaS offering that presents the first truly digital format for title commitments and preliminary title reports.
mainspringservices.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005295/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.