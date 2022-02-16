Bounteous Hires Raju Patel as Managing Director; Expands Expertise in Key Financial Services Vertical

Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands, today announced Raju Patel has joined as Managing Director. In his new role, Patel will focus on driving more strategic relationships with Bounteous' financial, industrial and technology clients as the company expands its investment in industry expertise and innovative solutions across key verticals.

Patel joins Bounteous following a 23-year career at Publicis Sapient, where he was most recently Group Vice President and Business Lead for Financial Services in Canada and the U.S. Midwest. He is a highly experienced business leader and strategic advisor to top-level executives across the many subsectors within the financial services industry. Patel brings a depth of knowledge and expertise gained from decades of applying innovation for some of the world's leading financial institutions including Bank of America, Scotiabank, U.S. Bank, Transunion, Citadel Investment Group, Bridgewater Associates and clients from other industries; T-Mobile, McDonald's, Sony, Stellantis, John Deere, United Health Group, Target, and Northwestern University Hospitals.

"I am excited to join the visionary thinkers at Bounteous," said Patel. "The company is on a fast track to leading the market in digital transformation and shares my philosophy that deeper client relationships require more in-depth expertise. Bounteous' people-first culture and uniquely effective co-innovation model were both key factors in my decision. I am looking forward to leveraging my specific skills to help Bounteous' clients adapt and win."

"I am delighted to welcome Raju to our leadership team," said Bounteous CEO Keith Schwartz. "His deep understanding of the problems and solutions clients in the banking, financial services, and insurance industries face, combined with a proven track record in business growth will help us drive change-making value for our clients that are facing critical digital transformation needs. Bounteous is committed to continually evolving to serve our clients' needs, even as we remain on a strong growth trajectory. Raju's exceptional specialist talent will be a significant asset as we expand in this area."

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

