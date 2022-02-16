Walgreens and VillageMD Expand in Florida with Five New Full-Service, Primary Care Practices Opening in Jacksonville

Locations Will Create More Than 295 New Job Opportunities in the Jacksonville Area

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA and VillageMD today announced plans to open five new Village Medical at Walgreens coordinated primary care practices in the Jacksonville area through summer 2022, with the first opening on Feb. 15 at 105 Julington Plaza Drive. These openings represent expansion into the third major market in Florida, following Orlando and Tampa.

"At Village Medical at Walgreens, we are simplifying healthcare for our patients by combining the primary care and pharmacy experience," said Lynn Cosentino, M.D., a local Village Medical physician. "Jacksonville residents, and particularly patients with chronic health conditions, will benefit from the collaboration between the primary care and pharmacy teams, which offers comprehensive care and ongoing support."

Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in the Jacksonville area offer more than 3,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space for delivering comprehensive primary care services and will create more than 295 full-time jobs, including 100 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) professionals, such as physicians, nurse practitioners, and medical assistants.1 Physicians and pharmacists are empowered to focus on providing patient care and achieving positive health outcomes.

Through the Walgreens and VillageMD coordinated care model, patients can receive care for chronic health conditions, as well as preventive services and treatment for everyday illnesses and injuries. Physicians and pharmacists collaborate closely to fill prescriptions immediately following medical visits, often at the same location, and ensure patients have ongoing access to support that helps them get and stay healthy.

"Consumers are looking for an affordable, convenient and safe healthcare experience," said Joel Slocum, director of pharmacy and retail operations at Walgreens. "By combining the expertise of the primary care and pharmacy teams and localizing healthcare, we can help improve the health and well-being of our communities."

In Florida, the number of people living with three or more chronic health conditions continues to skyrocket, from 2.4 million people in 2015 to a projected 6.2 million people by 2030.2 If current trends continue, the projected medical and productivity cost of chronic disease in 2030 is $8,800 per Florida resident.2 Access to cost-effective, personalized primary care matters more than ever.

With the Jacksonville openings, Walgreens and VillageMD have opened more than 80 primary care practices across 12 markets including Arizona, Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana. The companies are on track to open more than 200 practices by the end of this year.

Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices accept a wide range of health insurance options including Medicaid and Medicare in participating markets. Patients may access care and support through in-person, at-home and telehealth visits. Patients can learn more and book appointments by visiting https://www.villagemedical.com/locations/florida.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose – to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA has more than 315,000 team members and a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably: it is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2021.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 19 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS's new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. All statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the timing and effectiveness of collaboration plans and implementation, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the strategic partnership, competitive actions in the marketplace, and the ability to achieve anticipated financial and operating results in the amounts and at the times anticipated, as well as those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s Form 10-K for its fiscal year ending August 31, 2021 and in other documents that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. files or furnishes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Each of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Walgreens and VillageMD do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

1 Village Medical internal data.

2 Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease: Chronic Disease Fact Sheet. Accessed at https://www.fightchronicdisease.org/sites/default/files/download/PFCD_FL.FactSheet_FINAL1.pdf on Jan. 6, 2022.

