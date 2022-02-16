Long-Time Zoom Chief Revenue Officer Greg Holmes Joins Otter.ai Advisory Board

Today Otter.ai announced the appointment of Greg Holmes as a strategic advisor to the company. Greg brings over 20 years of experience in sales and GTM leadership and will bring valuable guidance to Otter.ai's continued growth specifically to efficiently turn individual users into a full enterprise deployment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005039/en/

Greg Holmes (Photo: Business Wire)

Greg's background is in collaborative SaaS products. He is the former Chief Revenue Officer of Zoom Video Communications, having led the company through exponential sales and customer growth between 2013 and 2020. Prior to Zoom, Greg worked for WebEx Cisco where he built out the web touch selling model and ran WebEx's Canadian business.

"As we redefine communication and meeting collaboration for our growing number of users, we see a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of work by bringing Otter to more teams within and across organizations large and small," said Sam Liang, CEO and founder of Otter.ai. "We are excited to partner with Greg and we believe his extensive sales and GTM experience will help us accelerate our already impressive growth within teams and organizations."

Greg joins Otter.ai's advisory board at a time when the company is growing quickly, benefiting from the major shift to more remote and hybrid work. With GTM experience and knowledge in the meeting collaboration space, Greg will provide strategic guidance as Otter grows and help boost the company's sales efforts.

"I've been watching Otter since my time at Zoom and have been nothing short of impressed with the AI technology that is delivering the best meeting transcription out there and will no doubt become the foundation for providing automated meeting insights for teams in every function and industry," said Greg. "I hope to lend my experiences to drive further success in working with Sam and Otter's talented employees."

Greg joins an all-star Otter advisory board that includes AI speech trailblazers Adam Cheyer, the co-founder of Siri, and Larry Heck, the co-founder of Cortana. With these additions, the company continues to attract the talent and experience that is defining the future of AI-powered communication and meeting collaboration.

Otter is recruiting for a variety of roles, including several Account Executive and Sales Development roles on the sales team. People passionate about making the future of work more collaborative, more accessible, and more productive for millions of professionals and a growing number of organizations can find information about open opportunities on Otter.ai/Careers.

About Otter.ai

Otter.ai is redefining the future of communication to be more collaborative, accessible, and productive for all. Using artificial intelligence, Otter.ai makes information from voice conversations instantly accessible and actionable by generating real-time meeting notes and audio that is secure, shareable, and searchable. Otter.ai is backed by early investors in Google, DeepMind, Facebook, and Tesla.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005039/en/