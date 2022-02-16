After Switching to Digital Banking During COVID-19, U.S. Companies are Ready to See Their Bankers in Person Again

Coalition Greenwich announces winners of 2021 Greenwich Excellence, Best Brand and Share Leader Awards in U.S. Middle Market Banking

Although Zoom meetings and digital banking tools helped U.S. middle market companies survive the pandemic, business owners and executives are looking forward to greeting their bankers face-to-face in 2022. To succeed in the year ahead, commercial banks will have to combine new high tech with old-fashioned human touch.

Despite the industry's reversion to turnover rates more in line with historic averages, many middle market companies are not entirely satisfied with changes in their banking relationships. In particular, the industry's increasing reliance on digital banking is not yet comfortable for some corporate executives accustomed to receiving more white-glove service from their relationship managers.

"Despite all the emphasis on digital banking, middle market companies are sending the strong message that what they want most from their commercial banks are meaningful conversations with informed and skilled relationship managers," says Chris McDonnell, Head of Digital Benchmarking at Coalition Greenwich.

Since the start of the pandemic, a relatively small number of commercial banks have distinguished themselves from competitors by combining technology and day-to-day service that make it easier for clients to bank with insights from bankers that help improve clients' businesses. As a group, the 2021 Greenwich Award winners in U.S. Middle Market Banking have improving platforms that blend digital tools with highly engaged and talented relationship managers.

"Among the list of winners, regional banks are performing especially well, due in large part to their traditional cultural orientation toward service," says Chris McDonnell.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005037/en/