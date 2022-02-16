Global $11.5 Bn Digital Education Market to 2026: Rising Demand for Game-Based Learning Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital Education Market with COVID-19 Impact by End User (Academic Institutions and Enterprise and Public Sector), Learning Type (Self-paced Online Education and Instructor-led Online Education), Course Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Education Market size to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2021 to USD 46.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.3% during the forecast period. One of the key points of digital learning is that it is much more affordable than traditional learning. With digital learning, learners only need to pay for university credits, thereby saving a lot of money. Online learning eliminates the cost points of student transportation, student meals, and, most importantly, real estate. Additionally, all the course or study materials are available online, thus creating a paperless learning environment that is more affordable while also being beneficial to the environment.
By End User, the Academic Institutions segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period
By End User, the Academic Institutions segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Education institutions can greatly improve the effectiveness of their courses by availing online education to their students. These solutions save the time of administrators, teachers, and students through virtual classrooms. Furthermore, digital education solutions enable educational institutions to access live and recorded lectures, making the learning process more efficient for students, faculty members, and staff.
By Learning Type, the Self-paced Online Education segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
The Self-paced Online Education segment is expected to hold a larger market size. Self-paced online courses do not require instructors and students to be available at the same time during the entire course. Instructors can record videos or provide content that students can learn from without the instructor's involvement.
By Course Type, Science and Technology Courses segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Science and Technology Courses segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of IoT in various enterprises demands a skilled workforce to handle the data through a variety of tools, techniques, and computer languages. Companies have started relying on digital education platforms to upskill their workforce.
The following key Digital Education vendors are profiled in the report:
- Coursera (US)
- edX (US)
- Pluralsight (US)
- Udemy (US)
- Udacity (US)
- Edureka (India)
- Alison (Ireland)
- LinkedIn Learning (US)
- Jigsaw Academy (India)
- iversity (Germany)
- Miriadax (Spain)
- Intellipaat (India)
- Edmodo (UK)
- NovoEd (US)
- XuetangX (China)
- Linkstreet Learning (India)
- Khan Academy (US)
- Kadenze (US)
- Federica Web Learning (Italy)
- My Mooc (France)
- Treehouse (US)
- Skillshare (US)
- CreativeLive (US)
- CXL (US)
- GO1 (Australia)
- BYJU'S (India)
- DataCamp (US)
- Platzi (US)
- Thinkful (US)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Internet Penetration to Drive Demand for Global Market
- Reduced Infrastructure Cost and Increased Scalability Using Online Learning
- Increased Efficiency, Greater Convenience, and More Flexibility
- Rising Demand for Microlearning
Restraints
- Lack of Face-To-Face Interaction and Direct Monitoring
- Technical Issues, Limited Applications, and More Screen-Time to Restrict the Adoption of Digital Learning
Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Game-Based Learning
- Growing Inclination Toward Adoption of Adaptive Learning
Challenges
- Unreliable Infrastructure in Developing Countries
- Online Learning Requires Additional Training for Instructors
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Adobe Partnered with Coursera to Offer Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Education to Engineers
- Case Study 2: NTT Data Leveraged Udemy Business to Elevate Technical and Professional Knowledge of Its Employees
- Case Study 3: Lego Group Leveraged Linkedin Learning for Business
-
Case Study 4: Teamhealth Partnered with Pluralsight to Develop Their First-Ever Innovation Lab with Pluralsight Skills
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mmyd0l
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005726/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.