Global $11.5 Bn Digital Education Market to 2026: Rising Demand for Game-Based Learning Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Digital Education Market size to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2021 to USD 46.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.3% during the forecast period. One of the key points of digital learning is that it is much more affordable than traditional learning. With digital learning, learners only need to pay for university credits, thereby saving a lot of money. Online learning eliminates the cost points of student transportation, student meals, and, most importantly, real estate. Additionally, all the course or study materials are available online, thus creating a paperless learning environment that is more affordable while also being beneficial to the environment.

By End User, the Academic Institutions segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

By End User, the Academic Institutions segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Education institutions can greatly improve the effectiveness of their courses by availing online education to their students. These solutions save the time of administrators, teachers, and students through virtual classrooms. Furthermore, digital education solutions enable educational institutions to access live and recorded lectures, making the learning process more efficient for students, faculty members, and staff.

By Learning Type, the Self-paced Online Education segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The Self-paced Online Education segment is expected to hold a larger market size. Self-paced online courses do not require instructors and students to be available at the same time during the entire course. Instructors can record videos or provide content that students can learn from without the instructor's involvement.

By Course Type, Science and Technology Courses segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Science and Technology Courses segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of IoT in various enterprises demands a skilled workforce to handle the data through a variety of tools, techniques, and computer languages. Companies have started relying on digital education platforms to upskill their workforce.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Internet Penetration to Drive Demand for Global Market

Reduced Infrastructure Cost and Increased Scalability Using Online Learning

Increased Efficiency, Greater Convenience, and More Flexibility

Rising Demand for Microlearning

Restraints

Lack of Face-To-Face Interaction and Direct Monitoring

Technical Issues, Limited Applications, and More Screen-Time to Restrict the Adoption of Digital Learning

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Game-Based Learning

Growing Inclination Toward Adoption of Adaptive Learning

Challenges

Unreliable Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Online Learning Requires Additional Training for Instructors

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Adobe Partnered with Coursera to Offer Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Education to Engineers

Case Study 2: NTT Data Leveraged Udemy Business to Elevate Technical and Professional Knowledge of Its Employees

Case Study 3: Lego Group Leveraged Linkedin Learning for Business

Case Study 4: Teamhealth Partnered with Pluralsight to Develop Their First-Ever Innovation Lab with Pluralsight Skills

