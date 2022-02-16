India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Forecast to 2027 by Vehicle Type, Battery Type, Speed Type, Service Type, and Region with Competitive Landscape Insights - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Market Forecast By Vehicle Type, By Battery Type, By Speed Type, By Regions, By Service Type And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the India Electric Two-Wheeler Market volume is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.4% during 2021-2027.

This report thoroughly covers the market by speed, vehicle type, battery type, regions, and electric two-wheeler battery swapping. India electric two-wheeler market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Synopsis

The electric two-wheeler market in India is in its nascent stages at present, it is poised to emerge as one of the leading electric vehicle markets in the world. The strict regulations being implemented by the Indian government due to the rising level of vehicular emissions and high demand for environment-friendly vehicles are expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. The efforts being pursued by the government to develop sustainable charging infrastructure in India also bodes well for the growth of the market. Though, the production and sales of new vehicles had come to a halt across the country as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted in the initial outbreak of COVID-19 but the market showed strong revival after easing in lockdown measures.

The Indian government is putting continuous and committed efforts and has already drafted dedicated policies for electric vehicles and has announced various demand and supply incentives as part of the effort to promote the adoption of electric two-wheelers across various market segments. Also, India's Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020, has formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme to support the development of both hybrid vehicles and electric vehicle markets as well as for their manufacturing eco-systems.

Market Analysis by Type

Based on battery type, lithium-ion batteries dominated the market in 2020 owing to increased energy density, high efficiency, and high cell voltage. In the years to come, based on vehicle type, the motorcycle segment is predicted to witness a rapid rise in the Indian electric two-wheeler market due to the increasing demand for higher power, speed, and driving range.

Market Analysis by Region

The Southern region in India is likely to dominate overall India's construction equipment market followed by the Northern region. However, the Eastern region is anticipated to witness slow growth over the next few years.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

10 Years Market Numbers

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Highlights of the Report

Historical data & Forecast of India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical data & Forecast of India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Volume, By Speed, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical data & Forecast of India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenues and Volume, By Vehicle Type, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical data & Forecast of India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenues, By Battery Type, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical data & Forecast of India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2017-2027F

Forecast of India Electric Two-Wheeler Battery Swapping Market Revenues for the Period 2021E-2027F

Forecast of India Electric Two-Wheeler Battery Swapping Market Revenues, By Service Type, for the Period 2021E-2027F

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook on Drivers and Restraints

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Trends

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Ecosystem

India Construction Equipment Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Opportunity Assessment

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Volume Share, By Company

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles Ampere Vehicles Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd. Bajaj Auto Ltd. Electrotherm (I) Ltd. Gemopai Electric Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd. Revolt Motors TVS Motor Company UltraViolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Vehicle Type

Scooters

Motorcycle

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead Acid

By Speed Type

Low Speed (Below 25 km/h)

High Speed (Above 25 km/h)

By Service Type

Subscription Model

Pay-Per-Use Model

By Region

Eastern

Western

Northern

Southern

