The Global Mobile Security Software Market is Poised to Reach $2.75 bn During 2021-2025 at a CAGR of 9.68% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mobile Security Software Market 2021-2025" report
The publisher has been monitoring the mobile security software market and it is poised to grow by $2.75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period. The report on the mobile security software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of cyberattacks and the growing penetration of smartphones across the globe.
The mobile security software market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The mobile security software market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Enterprises
- Individual users
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the increasing focus on BYOD in various enterprises as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile security software market growth during the next few years.
The report on the mobile security software market covers the following areas:
- Mobile security software market sizing
- Mobile security software market forecast
- Mobile security software market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AO Kaspersky Lab
- Avast Plc
- Broadcom Inc.
- F-Secure Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Ivanti Inc.
- McAfee Corp.
- Panda Security SL
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Trend Micro Inc.
Also, the mobile security software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing focus on BYOD in various enterprises.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing incidence of cyberattacks.
The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Exhibits
