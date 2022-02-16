The Global Mobile Security Software Market is Poised to Reach $2.75 bn During 2021-2025 at a CAGR of 9.68% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mobile Security Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the mobile security software market and it is poised to grow by $2.75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period. The report on the mobile security software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of cyberattacks and the growing penetration of smartphones across the globe.

The mobile security software market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The mobile security software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Enterprises

Individual users

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the increasing focus on BYOD in various enterprises as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile security software market growth during the next few years.

The report on the mobile security software market covers the following areas:

Mobile security software market sizing

Mobile security software market forecast

Mobile security software market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned

AO Kaspersky Lab

Avast Plc

Broadcom Inc.

F-Secure Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Ivanti Inc.

McAfee Corp.

Panda Security SL

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

Also, the mobile security software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing focus on BYOD in various enterprises.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing incidence of cyberattacks.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Exhibits

