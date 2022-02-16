Global Exosome Research Products Market 2021-2025: Rising Incidences of Lung Cancer a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Exosome Research Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The exosome research products market is poised to grow by $163.33 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.38% during the forecast period. The report on the exosome research products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidences of lung cancer and increasing participation in conferences to endorse products. In addition, rising incidences of lung cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The exosome research products market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The exosome research products market is segmented as below:

By Product

Instruments

Reagents

Services

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This study identifies technologically advanced products as one of the prime reasons driving the exosome research products market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report on exosome research products market covers the following areas:

Exosome research products market sizing

Exosome research products market forecast

Exosome research products market industry analysis

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the publisher said 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technologically advanced products.'

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising incidences of lung cancer.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Reagents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bio Techne Corp.

BioVision Inc.

Danaher Corp.

ExoCoBio Co. Ltd.

ExonanoRNA LLC

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG

QIAGEN NV

System Biosciences LLC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

