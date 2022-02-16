Global Exosome Research Products Market 2021-2025: Rising Incidences of Lung Cancer a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Exosome Research Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The exosome research products market is poised to grow by $163.33 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.38% during the forecast period. The report on the exosome research products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidences of lung cancer and increasing participation in conferences to endorse products. In addition, rising incidences of lung cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The exosome research products market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The exosome research products market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Services
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
This study identifies technologically advanced products as one of the prime reasons driving the exosome research products market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report on exosome research products market covers the following areas:
- Exosome research products market sizing
- Exosome research products market forecast
- Exosome research products market industry analysis
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the publisher said 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technologically advanced products.'
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising incidences of lung cancer.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Reagents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bio Techne Corp.
- BioVision Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- ExoCoBio Co. Ltd.
- ExonanoRNA LLC
- Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG
- QIAGEN NV
- System Biosciences LLC.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Bio Techne Corp.
- BioVision Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- ExoCoBio Co. Ltd.
- ExonanoRNA LLC
- Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG
- QIAGEN NV
- System Biosciences LLC.
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8auvyu
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005692/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.