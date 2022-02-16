Global Float Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Float Glass Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global float glass market was valued at US$ 53,709.30 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 86,984.42 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Float glass is an extremely smooth and distortion free glass which is being used in various end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive, electronics, solar, among others. It is basically made by pouring the molten glass from the furnace into a chamber which contains a bed of molten tin. The increase in the use of float glass in interior design and modern architecture has played a major role in increasing the demand of float glass and are used in other building and construction applications which includes ceiling, flooring, reflective, coated, windows, mirrors, tabletops, and insulated glass. In addition, the growing use of float in automotive applications is expected to drive the float glass industry over the forecasted period.

Based on application, the float glass market is segmented into automotive and transportation, building and construction, electronics, and others. In 2020, the building and construction segment dominated the market. Float glass is increasingly becoming the most used glass for consumer applications. While in a semi-molten, waxy state, it can be easily shaped and formed to suit various applications. Clear float glass, tinted float glass, and textured float glass are used in residential and commercial applications, such as windows and doors, for aesthetic and functional purposes. The increase in the use of the glass in interior design and architecture has played a major role in increasing the demand of float glass along with being used towards the ceiling, flooring, reflective, coated, windows, mirrors, tabletops, and insulated glass. The market for the building and construction segment is further segmented into residential applications comprising domestic houses; commercial applications consisting of retail outlets, shopping malls, and airports; and industries.

Geographically, the float glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is the fastest growing and the dominating region in the global market. Asia Pacific is the dominating region for float glass market over the forecast period. The growing building and construction industry along with the increasing projects related to the field of renewable energy source and development of solar industry is driving the growth of float glass market in Asia Pacific region.

Asia-pacific region especially China, Japan and India are expected to increase the demand for float glass as compare to other geographical regions which is due to an expanded and established automotive, building and construction sector in this region. Along with this, increasing manufacturing industries coupled with growing industrialization which offers ample opportunities for key market players in the float glass market. Presence of various domestic and international players in the region will increased the focus of manufacturers on providing innovative products leading to increased opportunity for the float glass market to grow.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Demand from Building & Construction Industry

Rise in Preference for Float Glass in Electronic Industry

Restraints

Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials

Global shortage of glass

Opportunities

Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Float Glass

Future Trends

Applications of Float Glass in Solar Industry

