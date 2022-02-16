Global Precast Concrete Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 3.32% During 2021-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Precast Concrete Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the precast concrete market and it is poised to grow by $16.43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period. Our report on the precast concrete market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in concerns towards work-area safety and the need to lower the environmental impact and growing urbanization and industrialization. In addition, the increase in concerns towards work-area safety and the need to lower the environmental impact is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The precast concrete market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's precast concrete market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Building components
- Transportation
- Water and waste handling
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the demand for low-cost residential unitsas one of the prime reasons driving the precast concrete market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on precast concrete market covers the following areas:
- Precast concrete market sizing
- Precast concrete market forecast
- Precast concrete market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Boral Ltd.
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- CRH Plc
- Forterra Inc.
- Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC
- Julius Berger Nigeria Plc
- Kiewit Corp.
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
- Tindall Corp.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the publisher said 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is demand for low-cost residential units.'
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in concerns towards work-area safety and the need to lower the environmental impact.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Building components - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water and waste handling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005716/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
