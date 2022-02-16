Global Precast Concrete Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 3.32% During 2021-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Precast Concrete Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the precast concrete market and it is poised to grow by $16.43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period. Our report on the precast concrete market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in concerns towards work-area safety and the need to lower the environmental impact and growing urbanization and industrialization. In addition, the increase in concerns towards work-area safety and the need to lower the environmental impact is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The precast concrete market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's precast concrete market is segmented as below:

By Product

Building components

Transportation

Water and waste handling

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the demand for low-cost residential unitsas one of the prime reasons driving the precast concrete market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on precast concrete market covers the following areas:

Precast concrete market sizing

Precast concrete market forecast

Precast concrete market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned

Boral Ltd.

CEMEX SAB de CV

CRH Plc

Forterra Inc.

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

Kiewit Corp.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Tindall Corp.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the publisher said 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is demand for low-cost residential units.'

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in concerns towards work-area safety and the need to lower the environmental impact.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

List of Exhibits

