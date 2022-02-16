Options Celebrate Record-Breaking Year with the Highest Number of Multi-Cloud Platform Deployments in the Firm's History

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has announced more Multi-Cloud Platform deployments during 2021 than ever before in the company's history.

In addition to the deployment of over 20 Multi-Cloud platforms, the Options Cloud team has also completed more than 80 M365 deployments, 80 Mimecast deployments, 55 existing client M365 migrations, onboarded over 20 new clients with over 30 dedicated domain deployments; and closed a staggering 4800+ cloud tickets, all while keeping Options day-to-day operations live. These developments have revolutionised the client experience by providing customers with a single outsourced technological service encompassing all aspects of financial sector technology.

Last year, Options achieved Gold Partner Status in four different competencies with Microsoft, was awarded Principal Partner status by VMware and was named Pure Storage's inaugural recipient of their Visionary Award. This breadth of recognition is a testament to Options Cloud Agnostic strategy and the firm's ability to offer a complete platform for strategic business agility and growth in the Cloud through automation, security, compliance, and engineering best practices.

Options' President and CEO Danny Moore said, "Options has been a pioneer in Financial Cloud services for the last 20 years. The team has leveraged this experience to execute these deployments across our customer base.

We deliver a robust and resilient technology foundation at record speed, with security and scalability integral to every deployment. In addition to this, we are the only Microsoft Gold Partner to hold the prestigious SOC accreditations for Managed Service Providers."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including the accomplishment of VMware Cloud Verified Status in NY5 and LD4 campuses, 12 years of SOC Compliance, and an agreement to provide MEMX with Market Data Access across New York and Chicago.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

