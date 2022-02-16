North America IT Salaries Rose by 2.05% in 2021, Meanwhile Salaries in 2022 could Rise by 8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America - IT Salary Survey - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IT Compensation Survey (PDF / Excel) provides not only the full report plus the summary data in an EXCEL worksheet. The excel data provided includes median by city and a national BENCHMARK.
The draws on data collected throughout the year by extensive internet-based and completed survey forms sent to businesses throughout the United States and Canada. The survey data reflects IT salaries in 78 major cities in the United States as well as 23 cities in Canada. The report is over 190 pages long and the data is provided in PDF and EXCEL formats.
IT compensation and hiring stalled according to the latest IT Salary Survey by Janco and eJobDescription.com
In calendar year 2021 Mean Compensation for all IT Pros was up only 2.05% - After the shutdowns salaries were flat as demand for IT Pros ground to a halt. Preliminary data shows that IT salaries are set to explode in 2022.
2022 IT Salary Survey by company size and metro area available for immediate download. Janco and eJobDescription.com have conducted salary surveys of the IT Job market for over 30 years. The data from this survey has been published in the Computer Industry Almanac, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, eWeek, and many other business and industry publications. In addition, over the years it has been featured on CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and several national and international television and multi-media outlets.
IT Salaries were on the rise. More companies were investing in information technology. The emphasis over the past several years is in both e-commerce and mobile computing. At the same time with the ever-increasing Cyber attacks and data breaches, CIOs are looking to harden their sites and lock down data access so that they can protect all of their electronic assets.
IT Salary Survey Job Descriptions
Added to that in an ever-increasing array of mandated requirements from the EU with GPDR and US federal and state requirements to protect individual users' privacy. All of these factors increase demand for experienced IT Pros and the salaries they are paid.
The salary survey is updated twice a year; once in January and then again in July. Janco and eJobDescription.com not only look at base salaries, they also report on total compensation.
IT Salary raises in 2022 were targeted to be in the 2 to 4% range. With inflation pressure that will not be enough to keep IT Professionals in place. CIOs are already going back and requesting more to meet demands faced by new hires and existing employee demands.
Salary Survey findings include the fact Over 115,000 IT positions were added in the past four quarters
- Salary levels for IT Professionals are not keeping up with inflation for staff and middle managers
- Salaries for IT Professionals in aggregate rose just over 2% in the calendar year 0f 2021
- Pandemic has altered the IT Job Market profoundly. Work From Home is here to say for many IT professionals and many individuals have opted out of going back to their original pre-pandemic employers
- Retirements of IT Professionals has increased as more "Baby-Boomers" opt-out of returning
- 116,000 IT professionals were laid-off or terminated because of the Covid-19 shut-downs
- In June, the loss of IT jobs was halted, and general hiring of IT Professionals resumed
- Total mean compensation for all IT Professionals increased from $94,729 to $96,667
- Most of the salary increases were at the executive management levels in large corporations and in both executive management and middle management in Mid-sized enterprises.
- Consultants who augment IT Staff and skills are beginning to re-appear in many enterprises
- Demand has remained highest for IT professionals who support security, Work From Home (WFH) ande-commerce
- KPI metrics are the focus of C-Level management to understand and manage WFH employees.
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY
SAMPLE STATISTICS
STUDY SUMMARY
- CIO Tenure
- Median Age of IT Pros
- Fringe Benefits Summary
- Compensation and IT Job Market Trends
- BLS IT Compensation Analysis
- Mean Compensation IT Executives
- Large Enterprises - Executive Salaries
- Mid-Sized Enterprises - Executive Salaries
- US Federal Government Compensation Cap
NATIONAL DATA - U.S.
- National Unemployment Rate
- Labor Participation Rate
- IT Job Market Analysis
- IT Job Market Size 2019 versus 2020
DEMAND FOR IT PROFESSIONALS
JOB DESCRIPTIONS
- IT Job Description HandiGuide
- Job Families
- IT Job Family Classification
- Job Description Structure
SUMMARY SALARY SURVEY DATA
STATISTICS PRESENTED BY CITY
- Large Enterprises
- Mid-Size Enterprises
NATIONAL IT SALARY ANALYSIS BY POSITION
- Not available in the Individual City versions of the Salary Survey
- Executive Management Positions
- Middle Management Positions
Staff Positions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3itqa9
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005683/en/
