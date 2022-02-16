The Global Edible Oil Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $24.40 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Edible Oil Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The edible oil market is poised to grow by $24.40 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. Our report on the edible oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils and the benefits of organic edible oils. In addition, the increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The edible oil market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The edible oil market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Retail
- Foodservice
- Food processor
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the rising attraction for olive oil as one of the prime reasons driving the edible oil market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report on the edible oil market covers the following areas:
- Edible oil market sizing
- Edible oil market forecast
- Edible oil market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Adani Group
- American Vegetable Oils Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Aveno NV
- Bunge Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- COFCO Corp.
- Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.
- Marico Ltd.
- The Adams Group Inc.
Also, the edible oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Food processor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits
