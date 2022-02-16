The Global Edible Oil Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $24.40 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Edible Oil Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The edible oil market is poised to grow by $24.40 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. Our report on the edible oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils and the benefits of organic edible oils. In addition, the increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The edible oil market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The edible oil market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Retail

Foodservice

Food processor

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rising attraction for olive oil as one of the prime reasons driving the edible oil market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report on the edible oil market covers the following areas:

Edible oil market sizing

Edible oil market forecast

Edible oil market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned

Adani Group

American Vegetable Oils Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Aveno NV

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

COFCO Corp.

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

The Adams Group Inc.

Also, the edible oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Food processor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adani Group

American Vegetable Oils Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Aveno NV

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

COFCO Corp.

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

The Adams Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xhce2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005681/en/