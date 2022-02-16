Endava Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Q2 FY2022

49.8% Year on Year Revenue Growth to £157.7 million

53.4% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency

IFRS diluted EPS £0.27 compared to £0.14 in the prior year comparative period

Adjusted diluted EPS £0.46 compared to £0.29 in the prior year comparative period

Endava plc DAVA ("Endava" or the "Company") a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year ("Q2 FY2022").

"Endava continued our strong growth in all regions and verticals – helping clients digitally accelerate and innovate," said Endava CEO John Cotterell. "Demand for our services has been driven by prolonged waves of technology enabled change like the move to the cloud, autonomous vehicles, frictionless payments, data insights and supply chain pressures. Our ability to ideate, technical insight, industry expertise and quality engineered product led more clients to turn to us as their strategic partner, enabling an excellent set of results for Q2 FY2022, with a revenue increase of 53.4% in constant currency terms."

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for Q2 FY2022 was £157.7 million, an increase of 49.8% compared to £105.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure) was 53.4% for Q2 FY2022, compared to 21.4% in the same period in the prior year.

Profit before tax for Q2 FY2022 was £19.1 million, compared to £10.6 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure) for Q2 FY2022 was £33.0 million, compared to £20.6 million in the same period in the prior year, or 20.9% of revenue, compared to 19.6% of revenue in the same period in the prior year.

Profit for the period was £15.4 million in Q2 FY2022, resulting in a diluted EPS of £0.27, compared to profit of £7.8 million and diluted EPS of £0.14 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure) was £26.5 million in Q2 FY2022, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure) of £0.46, compared to adjusted profit for the period of £16.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.29 in the same period in the prior year.

CASH FLOW:

Net cash from operating activities was £35.0 million in Q2 FY2022, compared to £20.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure) was £31.2 million in Q2 FY2022, compared to £18.7 million in the same period in the prior year.

At December 31, 2021, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £114.2 million, compared to £69.9 million at June 30, 2021.

OTHER METRICS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021:

Headcount reached 10,391 at December 31, 2021, with 9,167 average operational employees in Q2 FY2022, compared to a headcount of 7,464 at December 31, 2020 and 6,629 average operational employees in the same quarter of the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in revenue on a rolling twelve months basis was 107 at December 31, 2021, compared to 75 at December 31, 2020.

Top 10 clients accounted for 34% of revenue in Q2 FY2022, compared to 37% in the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 35% of revenue was generated in North America, 21% was generated in Europe, 41% was generated in the United Kingdom and 3% was generated in the rest of the world in Q2 FY2022. This compares to 29% in North America, 27% in Europe, 42% in the United Kingdom and 2% in the rest of the world in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 51% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 25% from TMT and 24% from Other in Q2 FY2022. This compares to 49% from Payments and Financial Services, 28% from TMT and 23% from Other in the same period in the prior year.

OUTLOOK:

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022:

Endava expects revenues will be in the range £161.0 million to £163.0 million, representing constant currency revenue growth of between 44.0% and 45.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.42 to £0.44 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2022:

Endava expects revenues will be in the range of £636.0 million to £640.0 million, representing constant currency growth of between 44.0% and 45.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £1.80 to £1.84 per share.

This above guidance for Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 and the Full Fiscal Year 2022 assumes the exchange rates at the end of January (when the exchange rate was 1 British Pound to 1.34 US Dollar and 1.2 Euro).

Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q3 FY2022 or FY2022 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating on a forward-looking basis certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant. Endava is also not able, at this time, to reconcile to an outlook for revenue growth not at constant currency because of the unreasonable effort of estimating foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, the effect of which may be significant, on a forward-looking basis.

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 am EST today, February 16, 2022, to review its Q2 FY2022 results. To participate in Endava's Q2 FY2022 earnings conference call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time (888) 330-2391 or (240) 789-2702 for international participants, Conference ID 8763704.

Investors may listen to the call on Endava's Investor Relations website at http://investors.Endava.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until Friday, March 4, 2022.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of December 31, 2021, 10,391 Endavans served clients from locations in Australia, North America, Singapore and Western Europe and delivery centres in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Balance Sheets and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of Endava Technology SRL, also referred to as "the Worldpay Captive" to Worldpay on August 31, 2019, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Revenue growth at constant currency adjusted for the sale of the Worldpay Captive is revenue growth at constant currency adjusted to exclude the impact of the sale of the Worldpay Captive.

Adjusted profit before tax ("Adjusted PBT") is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and, realised and unrealised foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, all of which are non-cash items. Adjusted PBT margin is Adjusted PBT as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as Adjusted PBT together with the tax impact of these adjustments.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted profit for the period, divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted.

Adjusted free cash flow is the Company's net cash from operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).

Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. Investors should review the reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will", and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's projected financial performance for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2022 and the full fiscal year 2022. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's business, results of operations and financial condition may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions taken in response to the pandemic or if general economic conditions in Europe, the United States or the global economy worsen; Endava's ability to manage its rapid growth or achieve anticipated growth; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favourable pricing and utilisation rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's ability to collect on billed and unbilled receivables from clients; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's ability to remediate the identified material weaknesses and maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, and Endava's future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 28, 2021. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2021 2020(1) 2021 2020(1) £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 305,133 200,365 157,668 105,240 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (189,292 ) (120,479 ) (99,806 ) (63,003 ) Allocated cost of sales (11,090 ) (9,912 ) (5,800 ) (5,180 ) Total cost of sales (200,382 ) (130,391 ) (105,606 ) (68,183 ) GROSS PROFIT 104,751 69,974 52,062 37,057 Selling, general and administrative expenses (59,624 ) (41,615 ) (31,981 ) (21,188 ) Net impairment losses on financial assets (1,812 ) (2,646 ) (651 ) (1,806 ) OPERATING PROFIT 43,315 25,713 19,430 14,063 Net Finance income / (expense) 683 (6,380 ) (354 ) (3,455 ) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 43,998 19,333 19,076 10,608 Tax on profit on ordinary activities (8,047 ) (4,826 ) (3,670 ) (2,809 ) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 35,951 14,507 15,406 7,799 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (1,528 ) (3,491 ) (3,577 ) (2,644 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 34,423 11,016 11,829 5,155 EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS): Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 55,911,086 54,831,134 56,173,171 55,168,042 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted 57,880,029 56,850,290 58,019,316 57,107,940 Basic EPS (£) 0.64 0.26 0.27 0.14 Diluted EPS (£) 0.62 0.26 0.27 0.14

(1) The presentation of the income statement has been changed to separately disclose the net impairment losses on financial assets on the face of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (refer to Note 3C of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 for details).

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS - NON-CURRENT Goodwill 124,591 124,417 102,739 Intangible assets 64,362 69,550 34,961 Property, plant and equipment 17,273 13,324 11,985 Lease right-of-use assets 51,688 57,193 46,836 Deferred tax assets 21,406 18,674 13,552 Financial assets 189 363 639 TOTAL 279,509 283,521 210,712 ASSETS - CURRENT Trade and other receivables 143,840 118,303 91,527 Corporation tax receivable 1,193 938 2,611 Financial assets 444 563 577 Cash and cash equivalents 114,176 69,884 84,221 TOTAL 259,653 189,688 178,936 TOTAL ASSETS 539,162 473,209 389,648 LIABILITIES - CURRENT Lease liabilities 11,960 13,543 12,150 Trade and other payables 94,060 78,634 63,121 Corporation tax payable 384 4,294 1,865 Contingent consideration 5,904 5,718 1,091 Deferred consideration 6,789 624 2,786 TOTAL 119,097 102,813 81,013 LIABILITIES - NON CURRENT Lease liabilities 44,648 50,142 39,141 Deferred tax liabilities 8,787 10,010 5,497 Deferred consideration 2,831 9,370 5,017 Other liabilities 191 205 138 TOTAL 56,457 69,727 49,793 EQUITY Share capital 1,130 1,114 1,110 Share premium 4,541 247 230 Merger relief reserve 30,003 30,003 25,527 Retained earnings 343,216 283,059 239,469 Other reserves (15,127 ) (13,599 ) (7,308 ) Investment in own shares (155 ) (155 ) (186 ) TOTAL 363,608 300,669 258,842 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 539,162 473,209 389,648

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the period 35,951 14,507 15,406 7,799 Income tax charge 8,047 4,826 3,670 2,809 Non-cash adjustments 32,970 27,486 18,228 15,069 Tax paid (5,701 ) (648 ) (3,468 ) (800 ) UK research and development credit received — 1,311 — 1,311 Net changes in working capital (16,396 ) (5,599 ) 1,126 (5,775 ) Net cash from operating activities 54,871 41,883 34,962 20,413 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (7,398 ) (2,344 ) (3,836 ) (1,703 ) Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 171 108 59 43 Acquisition of subsidiaries, consideration in cash (611 ) (52,132 ) — (1,342 ) Cash and cash equivalents acquired with subsidiaries — 1,603 — — Interest received 20 53 11 26 Net cash used in investing activities (7,818 ) (52,712 ) (3,766 ) (2,976 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sublease 277 289 142 132 Repayment of lease liabilities (7,123 ) (5,746 ) (3,322 ) (2,792 ) Interest paid (475 ) (444 ) (226 ) (233 ) Grant received / (paid) 43 220 42 (89 ) Issue of shares 4,299 9 4,299 1 Net cash from financing activities (2,979 ) (5,672 ) 935 (2,981 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 44,074 (16,501 ) 32,131 14,456 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 69,884 101,327 82,034 70,039 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 218 (605 ) 11 (274 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 114,176 84,221 114,176 84,221

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY:

Six Months ended December 31 Three Months ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS 52.3 % 19.1 % 49.8 % 22.5 % Foreign exchange rates impact 4.6 % 0.1 % 3.6 % (1.1 %) REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY INCLUDING WORLDPAY CAPTIVE 56.9 % 19.2 % 53.4 % 21.4 % Impact of Worldpay Captive — 1.6 % — — PRO-FORMA REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY ADJUSTED FOR THE SALE OF THE WORLDPAY CAPTIVE 56.9 % 20.8 % 53.4 % 21.4 %

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD:

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 43,998 19,333 19,076 10,608 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 20,916 11,896 11,758 5,965 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 4,941 2,280 2,480 1,114 Foreign currency exchange (gains) / losses, net (2,060 ) 5,304 (303 ) 2,892 Total adjustments 23,797 19,480 13,935 9,971 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 67,795 38,813 33,011 20,579 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 35,951 14,507 15,406 7,799 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax 23,797 19,480 13,935 9,971 Tax impact of adjustments (4,977 ) (2,966 ) (2,870 ) (1,416 ) ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 54,771 31,021 26,471 16,354 Diluted EPS (£) 0.62 0.26 0.27 0.14 Adjusted diluted EPS (£) 0.95 0.55 0.46 0.29

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash from operating activities 54,871 41,883 34,962 20,413 Adjustments: Grant received 43 220 42 (89 ) Purchases of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (7,227 ) (2,236 ) (3,777 ) (1,660 ) Adjusted Free cash flow 47,687 39,867 31,227 18,664

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 12,675 7,064 7,329 3,566 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,241 4,832 4,429 2,399 Total 20,916 11,896 11,758 5,965

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 8,024 7,863 4,108 4,293 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,162 3,568 3,105 1,795 Total 14,186 11,431 7,213 6,088

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS AND REVENUE SPLIT

Six Months Ended December 31 Three Months Ended December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Closing number of total employees (including directors) 10,391 7,464 10,391 7,464 Average operational employees 8,825 6,417 9,167 6,629 Top 10 customers % 35 % 38 % 34 % 37 % Number of clients with > £1m of revenue (rolling 12 months) 107 75 107 75 Geographic split of revenue % North America 36 % 29 % 35 % 29 % Europe 20 % 26 % 21 % 27 % UK 41 % 43 % 41 % 42 % Rest of World (RoW) 3 % 2 % 3 % 2 % Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments and Financial Services 50 % 50 % 51 % 49 % TMT 25 % 28 % 25 % 28 % Other 25 % 22 % 24 % 23 %

